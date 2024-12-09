New champions crowned as Red Bull MISERY creates Verstappen history

The longest season in Formula 1 history is officially over, with one championship battle lasting all the way to the chequered flag at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lando Norris claimed his fourth victory of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, sealing McLaren their first constructors' championship title since 1998.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen FUMES at stewards as FIA announce disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

READ MORE: Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Ferrari's double podium was not enough to overturn the 21-point deficit that they had heading into the final race, despite Oscar Piastri's lowly 10th-place finish.

Max Verstappen had already been crowned the drivers' champion for the fourth consecutive season, but the Abu Dhabi GP highlighted how far Red Bull have fallen throughout the year.

Verstappen could only finish down in sixth, while the under pressure Sergio Perez suffered a DNF in the early stages of the race, condemning the 2023 constructors' champions to a third-place finish in 2024's standings.

That in itself created more history for Verstappen, however, with the Dutchman becoming the first driver since 1983 to win the drivers' championship while his team have only finished third in the constructors' standings.

The last driver to do that was in fact Verstappen's partner's father, Nelson Piquet, whose Brabham team finished behind both Ferrari and Renault in 1983.

McLaren were crowned 2024 constructors' champions

Final 2024 constructors' championship standings

1. McLaren | 666

2. Ferrari | 652

3. Red Bull | 589

4. Mercedes | 468

5. Aston Martin | 94

6. Alpine | 65

7. Haas | 58

8. VCARB | 46

9. Williams | 17

10. Sauber | 4



READ MORE: FIA announce MAJOR Verstappen penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Final 2024 drivers' championship standings

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 437 points

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 374

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 356

4. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 292

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 290

6. George Russell | Mercedes | 245

7. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 223

8. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 152

9. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 70

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 42

11. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 41

12. Yuki Tsunoda | VCARB | 30

13. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 24

14. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 23

15. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 16

16. Alex Albon | Williams | 12

17. Daniel Ricciardo | VCARB | 12

18. Oliver Bearman | Ferrari/Haas | 7

19. Franco Colapinto | Williams | 5

20. Zhou Guanyu | Sauber | 4

21. Liam Lawson | VCARB | 4

22. Valtteri Bottas | Sauber | 0

23. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0

24. Jack Doohan | Alpine | 0



READ MORE: Hamilton REMOVES Mercedes farewell tribute from car at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related