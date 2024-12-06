Perez issues DEFINITIVE Red Bull future update at Abu Dhabi GP

Sergio Perez has issued a major Red Bull future update at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as his seat in Formula 1 hangs in the balance.

The 34-year-old has been tipped to leave Red Bull at the end of the season, after a series of woeful performances including multiple Q1 exits and low points finishes.

Perez has only acquired nine points in the last six races, with his performance struggles dropping Red Bull to third in the constructors’ standings.

Furthermore, the Mexican driver has failed to step on the podium since the Chinese GP, and will reportedly be replaced by Liam Lawson for 2025.

Sergio Perez's woes have persisted all season

Liam Lawson is the favourite to line-up alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Will Red Bull sack Sergio Perez for 2025?

Perez’s Red Bull future also came under threat earlier in the year, as speculation over his exit mounted prior to the summer break.

However, the team opted to retain their driver for the rest of the season, but have since seen little improvement despite their faith in Perez.

The Mexican currently has a contract with Red Bull until 2026, which Perez believes will be upheld going into next season.

Sergio Perez insists he will remain with Red Bull in 2025

Speaking to the media at the Abu Dhabi GP, Perez issued a major statement about where he would be in 2025, and claimed he would remain at Red Bull.

“Nothing has changed since before, in terms of what I’ve said for the entire year: I’ve got a contract for next year, and I will be driving for Red Bull next year,” Perez said.

“So in that regard, nothing further to what I already said in the last six months. You know that I’m here, I renewed with the team early in the year, and I’m here to be the driver for the team next year, and is where my full focus is.”

