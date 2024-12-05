Red Bull star signs NEW contract in official statement
Red Bull star signs NEW contract in official statement
A Red Bull racing star has signed a new full-time contract with his team ahead of the 2025 season.
There has been much focus on Red Bull's Formula 1 driver lineup throughout 2024, at both their main team and their sister team, VCARB.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed
READ MORE: Axed F1 star given LIFELINE as new seat announced in official statement
Daniel Ricciardo was replaced at VCARB back in September, while Sergio Perez's position alongside Max Verstappen has been regularly questioned due to his run of poor form.
Perez has not claimed a podium since April at the Chinese Grand Prix, and has only managed 13 points from his last eight events.
Red Bull junior confirmed for 2025
Perez's dismal form has increased speculation around some of Red Bull's young drivers, including Liam Lawson and F2 stars Isack Hadjar and Oliver Goethe, all of whom have been tipped to make a step up in the team's ranks.
Following a title-contending season in F3, Goethe was promoted to F2 earlier this season to replace Franco Colapinto at MP Motorsport, with Colapinto instead joining Williams on the F1 grid.
Now, the Red Bull junior driver has been confirmed as a full-time driver with the team for the 2025 F2 season, teaming up with Richard Verschoor.
In an official statement, the German driver said: "I’m truly delighted to continue with MP Motorsport in 2025.
"It’s the logical thing to do - my four F2 rounds with MP this season will provide me with valuable experience working with the team and with Richard too, as we use that as a stepping stone towards next year’s full-season Formula 2 effort together.
"I’ve enjoyed many good times with the team when I started out in single-seaters five years ago, and on my return at Monza I was made to feel at home immediately. I can’t wait to go racing one more time in Abu Dhabi before preparing for our 2025 challenge."
READ MORE: RB confirm Ricciardo replacement for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix drive
BREAKING: @OliverGoethe will race for @OfficialMPteam in 2025!— Formula 2 (@Formula2) December 5, 2024
He completes the Dutch team's F2 line-up, teaming up with Richard Verschoor 🤝#F2 #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/j3PIKZdGWi
READ MORE: Williams F1 team announce NEW driver contract in official statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull star signs NEW contract in official statement
- 17 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton handed BOOST as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed
- 53 minutes ago
McLaren sale BOOSTS championship struggle ahead of season finale
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton sale confirmed ahead of final Mercedes push
- 2 hours ago
Who is Jack Doohan? Australia's young driver making his F1 debut in Abu Dhabi
- 2 hours ago
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina Circuit
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec