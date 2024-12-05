Red Bull star signs NEW contract in official statement

A Red Bull racing star has signed a new full-time contract with his team ahead of the 2025 season.

There has been much focus on Red Bull's Formula 1 driver lineup throughout 2024, at both their main team and their sister team, VCARB.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced at VCARB back in September, while Sergio Perez's position alongside Max Verstappen has been regularly questioned due to his run of poor form.

Perez has not claimed a podium since April at the Chinese Grand Prix, and has only managed 13 points from his last eight events.

Sergio Perez could be on his way out of the door at Red Bull

Oliver Goethe has been given a full-time seat at MP for 2025

Red Bull junior confirmed for 2025

Perez's dismal form has increased speculation around some of Red Bull's young drivers, including Liam Lawson and F2 stars Isack Hadjar and Oliver Goethe, all of whom have been tipped to make a step up in the team's ranks.

Following a title-contending season in F3, Goethe was promoted to F2 earlier this season to replace Franco Colapinto at MP Motorsport, with Colapinto instead joining Williams on the F1 grid.

Now, the Red Bull junior driver has been confirmed as a full-time driver with the team for the 2025 F2 season, teaming up with Richard Verschoor.

In an official statement, the German driver said: "I’m truly delighted to continue with MP Motorsport in 2025.

"It’s the logical thing to do - my four F2 rounds with MP this season will provide me with valuable experience working with the team and with Richard too, as we use that as a stepping stone towards next year’s full-season Formula 2 effort together.

"I’ve enjoyed many good times with the team when I started out in single-seaters five years ago, and on my return at Monza I was made to feel at home immediately. I can’t wait to go racing one more time in Abu Dhabi before preparing for our 2025 challenge."

