Who is Franco Colapinto? Logan Sargeant's replacement for the remainder of the 2024 F1 season

Williams Racing have made a significant driver change as the 2024 F1 season heads to Monza.

Following the Dutch Grand Prix, Williams announced that Logan Sargeant would be dropped from the team for the remaining nine races of the season.

The American, who failed to score a single point in 15 rounds, will be replaced by the team's academy driver and F2 star, Franco Colapinto, in a last-ditch effort to turn their fortunes around.

Sargeant was already set to depart the team at the end of the season, with Carlos Sainz taking his seat in 2025. Yet, Williams' boss James Vowles deemed it necessary to make a change mid-season to optimise their chances of scoring points.

The Grove-based squad currently sit in ninth place in the constructors' standings, having only scored four points so far through their Thai-British driver Alexander Albon.

So who's the young driver who will be taking over Sargeant's seat? Let's find out.

Early life and career

Born on May 27, 2003, in Pilar, Buenos Aires, Franco Colapinto began his karting journey at the tender age of nine.

He quickly established himself as a promising talent, winning the Argentinian Championship twice in 2016 and 2018 and claiming victory in the 2018 Youth Summer Olympics.

In the same year, Colapinto moved to Europe to embark on his single-seater journey, claiming a victory and a runner-up finish in the final round of the FIA Spanish F4 championship.

His performance caught the eye of Fernando Alonso's team, FA Racing by Drivex, who secured his services for the following season.

Franco Colapinto finished 4th in F3 in 2023

The young driver dominated the 2019 Spanish F4 championship, having claimed 11 race victories, 13 podium finishes, and 10 pole positions on his way to snatching the title by a 98-point gap over P2.

He then competed in the Toyota Racing Series in 2020, winning one race and finishing on the podium eight times before securing third overall.

Returning to Europe the same year, Colapinto competed in the Formula Renault Eurocup with MP Motorsport and finished third in the championship as the highest-ranked rookie.

He continued his upward trajectory in 2021, winning two Grand Slams and finishing on the podium twice in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine. He also finished third in the Asian Le Mans Series and fourth in the European Le Mans Series that year.

In 2022, Colapinto made the step up to FIA Formula 3 with Van Amersfoort Racing, where he took pole position in his first-ever F3 qualifying. He then went on to secure two race victories and five podium finishes, ranking ninth overall in his rookie season.

Franco Colapinto testing a Williams F1 car

In 2023, the Argentinian continued his strong showing in F3, winning two sprint races at Silverstone and Monza and ranking fourth in the standings.

Earlier that year, he joined the Williams Racing Driver Academy and was awarded an F1 Young Driver Test with Williams Racing at the end of the 2023 season.

In 2024, Colapinto moved up to Formula 2 with MP Motorsport, teaming up with Dennis Hauger. He claimed his first win in the sprint race at Imola and also set the fastest lap.

Having had a taste of the FW46 in FP1 at Silverstone this year, the 21-year-old is now poised to make his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, becoming the first Argentinian driver to compete in the championship in two decades.

