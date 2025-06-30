close global

Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points

Max Verstappen's threat of an F1 race ban has been temporarily alleviated following the Austrian Grand Prix, meaning the Dutchman will be allowed to race at Silverstone next weekend.

The iconic circuit plays host once again to the British GP from July 4 until the main event on July 6, where Red Bull are in dire need of a points haul after a DNF for Verstappen and a nightmare race for his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda last time out.

The four-time champion started from seventh on the grid at the Red Bull Ring but didn't even manage to complete a single lap after Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli collided with him, ruling them both out of the race.

Antonelli was handed his first penalty points as a result, picking up two for causing the collision with Verstappen.

The Dutchman has now dropped to nine penalty points after two expired on June 30, but if he were to pick up three more before the next ones expire in October, he could once again be at risk of a race ban.

His team-mate Tsunoda was summoned to the stewards in Spielberg for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto, with the Japanese racer handed a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points as a result.

Colapinto did not face any punishment for that incident but was slapped with his first penalty point after forcing championship leader Oscar Piastri off the track.

Below is the table of every F1 driver's current penalty points tally, and when they expire.

Kimi Antonelli also picked up his first penalty points of 2025 in Austria

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Driver Team Penalty Points
Max Verstappen Red Bull 9
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 6
Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 4
Jack Doohan Alpine 4
Oscar Piastri McLaren 4
Ollie Bearman Haas 4
Lando Norris McLaren 3
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 2
Carlos Sainz Williams 2
Alex Albon Williams 2
Franco Colapinto Alpine 1
George Russell Mercedes 1
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 0
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0
Pierre Gasly Alpine 0
Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 0
Esteban Ocon Haas 0

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Nine points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025
November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025
December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025
June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

Yuki Tsunoda - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 15, 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Overtaking under a red flag 2 June 15, 2026
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 June 29, 2026

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Zero points

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Mercedes

George Russell - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car 1 December 1, 2025

Kimi Antonelli - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Max Verstappen 2 June 29, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Zero points

Franco Colapinto - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track 1 June 29, 2026

Jack Doohan - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
March 22, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto 2 March 22, 2026
March 23, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track 2 March 23, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to slow for double yellow flags 3 December 1, 2025

Oscar Piastri - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Liam Lawson 2 November 2, 2025
December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 December 8, 2025

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Alex Albon 2 December 1, 2025
May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 1 May 23, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - No points

Ollie Bearman - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Colliding with Franco Colapinto 2 November 2, 2025
May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Overtaking under red flag conditions 2 May 23, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas 2 December 1, 2025
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 1 April 13, 2026
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg 2 April 13, 2026
May 3, 2025 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso 1 May 3, 2026

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Forcing another driver off track 2 April 13, 2026

Alex Albon - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
September 1, 2024 Italian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda 2 September 1, 2025

Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points

