Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
Max Verstappen's threat of an F1 race ban has been temporarily alleviated following the Austrian Grand Prix, meaning the Dutchman will be allowed to race at Silverstone next weekend.
The iconic circuit plays host once again to the British GP from July 4 until the main event on July 6, where Red Bull are in dire need of a points haul after a DNF for Verstappen and a nightmare race for his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda last time out.
The four-time champion started from seventh on the grid at the Red Bull Ring but didn't even manage to complete a single lap after Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli collided with him, ruling them both out of the race.
Antonelli was handed his first penalty points as a result, picking up two for causing the collision with Verstappen.
The Dutchman has now dropped to nine penalty points after two expired on June 30, but if he were to pick up three more before the next ones expire in October, he could once again be at risk of a race ban.
His team-mate Tsunoda was summoned to the stewards in Spielberg for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto, with the Japanese racer handed a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points as a result.
Colapinto did not face any punishment for that incident but was slapped with his first penalty point after forcing championship leader Oscar Piastri off the track.
Below is the table of every F1 driver's current penalty points tally, and when they expire.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Nine points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Yuki Tsunoda - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 15, 2025
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Overtaking under a red flag
|2
|June 15, 2026
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|June 29, 2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Zero points
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|November 2, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - No points
Ollie Bearman - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Colliding with Franco Colapinto
|2
|November 2, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
Alex Albon - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|September 1, 2024
|Italian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|September 1, 2025
Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points
