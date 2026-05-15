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Verstappen and Engel

Max Verstappen is no diva - Nurburgring rival on 'down to earth' Red Bull star

Verstappen and Engel — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen is no diva - Nurburgring rival on 'down to earth' Red Bull star

What Verstappen's Nurburgring competitors think of the champion

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Maro Engel is full of praise for four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen as the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring approaches.

The Mercedes-AMG factory driver believes the Dutchman has a genuine passion for the Nordschleife and speaking to GPFans, Engel said it’s an honour to be teammates with Verstappen.

Engel, who has plenty of experience on the infamous Eifel track, won the 24h Nurburgring a decade ago. Although he hasn’t claimed another victory since, he’s hopeful this weekend will mark a turnaround as he shares the No. 80 Team Ravenol entry with Maxime Martin, Fabian Schiller, and Luca Stolz.

The car, which is run by Winward Racing and the same team managing Verstappen Racing, posted the quickest time in the first qualifying session. Afterwards, Engel revealed that he is thrilled to be part of the same camp as the Red Bull F1 star.

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Seven cars to watch that are not Max Verstappen: Schumacher tribute and a Dacia 'shopping cart'

Verstappen: A regular guy

Engel told GPFans: “First and foremost, it’s fantastic that he’s decided to take part in this event. As many have already noted, his decision really shows what kind of driver he is.

"His attitude fits perfectly with our team, and it’s refreshing to hear his perspective. He instinctively adapts to different situations, which is a huge asset.

"I genuinely consider it an honour to have him on board. He’s integrated flawlessly and is just as much a member of this group as any of us. Perhaps he’s simply blessed with a bit more natural talent."

"I wouldn’t even compare him directly with other professional drivers. From an outsider’s perspective, he comes across as very relatable to the community of amateur racers – the kind of people who are here purely because they love driving.

"While he brings all the skills and professionalism you’d expect from a pro, his genuine passion for the Nordschleife is what sets him apart. This race is defined by that unique mix of professionals and enthusiasts all coming together for the thrill of the experience."

Verstappen seems to have found a second home at the Nürburgring, and Engel concluded: "Everyone who’s seen him in the paddock, just like any other driver here, can vouch for his down-to-earth nature. He doesn’t demand special treatment; he simply does what he does best. He’s one of many here who truly enjoy the adventure of racing in this legendary event."

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Meet Max Verstappen's team-mates for iconic race

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F1 Max Verstappen Nürburgring Nurburgring Nordschleife 24 Hours of Nurburgring

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