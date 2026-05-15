Red Bull mechanic reveals Max Verstappen's big brain secret to F1 success
Red Bull mechanic reveals Max Verstappen's big brain secret to F1 success
Huge claim from the former Red Bull mechanic
Former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas has revealed what he believes is the big secret to the F1 superstar's incredible success.
It is now 10 years to the day since Verstappen claimed the first win of his glittering career at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. Since then he has claimed four world titles and is widely acclaimed as the best driver in the sport.
Nicholas believes the 28-year-old Verstappen is so successful because of his extraordinary mental capacity on the track - he can tap into an unusually high level of brainpower, giving him a remarkable ability to maintain situational awareness during races.
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Verstappen's mind is on another level
In a recent interview with Evo India, Nicholas claimed: Nicholas said: “Watching Max learn and grow over these years to this guy that now just seems like he has this spare capacity that, you know, like this adage where we only use 10% of our brains, Max has somehow managed to unlock 25%, 30%.
“It just seems like he has this spare capacity when he’s in the car, to look at other things, to see the whole race, to communicate back and forth with us.
“I think to say what’s his secret sauce is just that he’s a guy who doesn’t stop working. He doesn’t stop pushing. Like, there’s no time in Max’s career where he’s going, 'oh well, I’m good enough, I’ll just keep winning'.”
Whatever you do, Max will do more
Nicholas also hailed Verstappen's incredible work ethic and raw desire to win, adding: “Max can win by 10 seconds; he’s asking himself why he didn’t win by 12, right? This is the kind of person he is. He will never stop pushing himself. And I think that drive is probably what you’d say is his secret.
“When you’re competing against Max, whatever you’re willing to do to win, he’s willing to go that step further than you. That’s one of the things that makes him so great.”
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