F1 driver sends incredible message to fans: 'If you don't like it, don't watch'

Audi F1 star Nico Hulkenberg has provided a blunt reaction to fans who dislike the controversial 2026 rules and regulations.

The F1 grid have been largely united in their dislike of the 2026 cars, from their driveability to energy management being labelled as the antithesis to pure racing.

To soothe these complaints, the FIA have been in constant dialogue with drivers, teams and power unit manufacturers, resulting in a major rule change which will see a future change in the split between the internal combustion engine (ICE) and electrical power shift.

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In 2027, the split will 60-40 in favour of the ICE, with the aim to make the competition 'safer, fairer and more intuitive for drivers and teams'.

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Hulkenberg defends F1

It's not just drivers that are against the new rules, with a large sect of F1's fanbase also making their feelings known online.

Speaking to The Drive, Hulkenberg was asked what he would say to fans complaining about the new F1 rules, to which he provided a blunt response.

"To be honest, it’s always been like that in F1, hasn’t it? F1 is about leading in technology, and you have to go with the times, If you look at the automotive industry five years ago, 10 years ago, it’s different now; it has changed," he explained.

"I think when you look at the racing now, the first three races we’ve had [in 2026], it’s been entertaining. It’s been good to watch with plenty of on-track action. And I mean, if you don’t like it, you don’t have to watch."

"F1 is evolving all the time. Obviously, you have these purists that love the old school and the sound of a naturally aspirated V10 and V12, including myself! But the reality is that it doesn’t work like that.

"A few years ago, sustainability was a huge topic, now less so. But, you know, I kind of feel like F1 and its rulemakers were pushed a little bit in that direction to stay with current times. If you want to stay up to date and be a legit business and entertainment model, you have to go down that road."

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