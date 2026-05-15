A Dacia is really racing the Nurburgring 24 Hours and the onboard will blow your mind
A Dacia is really racing the Nurburgring 24 Hours and the onboard will blow your mind
Proof that just about anybody can attempt this iconic race
Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Dacia - the Nurburgring 24 Hours really is the race which has something for everyone.
This weekend's 2026 edition on the terrifying Nordschleife features a massive 161-strong entry list, testament to the presence in the field of four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.
But while the GT3 monsters at the head of the field will take the big prizes on Sunday afternoon when the gruelling test of endurance finally ends, it might be the little guys who are having the most fun.
Since 2021, the Logan has been competing in this famous race and the Ollis Garage Racing car from the SP 3T class has become incredibly popular among fans, mainly because it looks like a goofy, sluggish grocery getter.
Oliver Kriese, the founder of Ollis Garage Racing, shares the Dacia this time with Alexander Becker, Christian Geilfus and Robert Neumann.
It may only possess 165 horsepower, pretty much nothing when up against those beasts which lie in opposition. But this is not just about winning, it is all about taking part.
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Go onboard the Dacia for a lap of the Nurburgring
The Dacia crew had a little bad news Thursday when they hit the headlines for the wrong reason, getting a five-place grid penalty for performing an unauthorised U-turn on the track.
So to get the mood back into positivity, time to share a magnificent video which takes you onboard the Logan for a flying lap on the Nordschleife. We say 'flying' in relative terms - it takes more than 12 minutes to cover the 12.9miles - around 4 minutes longer than the Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Mercedes.
To make things even better, the lap takes place at sunset to provide a spectacular backdrop. Forget that literally every other car breezes past driver Misha Charoudin, he's having way too much fun to worry about that. 178kph in a Dacia is still pretty mind-blowing.
Here you go, around 13 minutes of motorsport bliss awaits. Enjoy!
Not everybody loves the Dacia
While the Dacia will likely steal headlines this weekend for the fact it embodies the purity of racing on the Nurburgring (just about anybody can), not everybody is a fan.
The Logan is anything but popular among the drivers in the fastest SP 9 class, due to that massive large speed difference compared to GT3 cars.
In the middle of the night during the 2023 race, Laurin Heinrich crashed his Porsche into the Dacia at full speed when Maximilian Weissermel was behind the wheel. Last year, it was Martin Kaffka who crashed together with Aris Balanian's GT4 Aston Martin.
Let us hope that the U-turn and grid penalty, was the last noteworthy incident of the weekend for Oliver Kriese and his crew. If you want to keep up with their progress over the weekend, the car number to look out for is #300.
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