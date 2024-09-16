close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

A brilliant feat of defensive driving saw Oscar Piastri take a famous win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, helping his McLaren team move up to first in the constructors' championship for the first time in a decade.

Piastri was hounded by Charles Leclerc for the second half of the race after he passed the Monegasque with a daring move down into the first corner, but kept the Ferrari at bay despite a constant DRS disadvantage.

F1 HEADLINES: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes

Sergio Perez had been trailing the pair for their entire battle, having been denied the chance to come out of the pits ahead of Piastri after some smart teamwork by Lando Norris, but was passed by the fast-finishing Carlos Sainz in the final laps.

Perez attempted to re-pass the Ferrari immediately, but the pair collided heavily and caused the race to end under a virtual safety car. Both were summoned to the stewards to explain themselves after the race, but the crash was eventually ruled a racing incident.

READ MORE: Red Bull star faces DISQUALIFICATION after Azerbaijan Grand Prix incident

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +10.910s
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +31.328s
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +36.143s
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1:17.098s
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:25.468s
7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:27.396s
8. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1:29.541s
9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:32.401s
10. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1:33.127s
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1:33.465s
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:57.189s
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +2:26.907s
14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2:28.841
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
17. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - DNF
18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - DNF

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:45.255sec on lap 42

READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?

Related

Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Sergio Perez Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc
FIA deliver Azerbaijan punishment verdict on Red Bull star crash
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

FIA deliver Azerbaijan punishment verdict on Red Bull star crash

  • Yesterday 19:57
Sky Sports F1 presenter undergoes emergency surgery in Baku
F1 on TV

Sky Sports F1 presenter undergoes emergency surgery in Baku

  • Yesterday 18:57

Latest News

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Mercedes star 'shocked' by crucial FIA decision

  • 31 minutes ago
Red Bull

Red Bull to make HUGE call on F1 driver’s future after Singapore

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment as star driver flips car in Azerbaijan

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Standings

F1 2024 standings as Red Bull and Verstappen finally toppled

  • 2 hours ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton relegated at Azerbaijan GP as Ricciardo caught in surprise engagement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x