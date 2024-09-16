F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

A brilliant feat of defensive driving saw Oscar Piastri take a famous win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, helping his McLaren team move up to first in the constructors' championship for the first time in a decade.

Piastri was hounded by Charles Leclerc for the second half of the race after he passed the Monegasque with a daring move down into the first corner, but kept the Ferrari at bay despite a constant DRS disadvantage.

Sergio Perez had been trailing the pair for their entire battle, having been denied the chance to come out of the pits ahead of Piastri after some smart teamwork by Lando Norris, but was passed by the fast-finishing Carlos Sainz in the final laps.

Perez attempted to re-pass the Ferrari immediately, but the pair collided heavily and caused the race to end under a virtual safety car. Both were summoned to the stewards to explain themselves after the race, but the crash was eventually ruled a racing incident.

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +10.910s

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +31.328s

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +36.143s

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1:17.098s

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:25.468s

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:27.396s

8. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1:29.541s

9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:32.401s

10. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1:33.127s

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1:33.465s

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:57.189s

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +2:26.907s

14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2:28.841

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap

17. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - DNF

18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF

20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - DNF



Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:45.255sec on lap 42

