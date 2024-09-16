F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
A brilliant feat of defensive driving saw Oscar Piastri take a famous win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, helping his McLaren team move up to first in the constructors' championship for the first time in a decade.
Piastri was hounded by Charles Leclerc for the second half of the race after he passed the Monegasque with a daring move down into the first corner, but kept the Ferrari at bay despite a constant DRS disadvantage.
F1 HEADLINES: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes
Sergio Perez had been trailing the pair for their entire battle, having been denied the chance to come out of the pits ahead of Piastri after some smart teamwork by Lando Norris, but was passed by the fast-finishing Carlos Sainz in the final laps.
Perez attempted to re-pass the Ferrari immediately, but the pair collided heavily and caused the race to end under a virtual safety car. Both were summoned to the stewards to explain themselves after the race, but the crash was eventually ruled a racing incident.
Even Charles was a fan of Oscar's move 😍#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/GrFmkOKSSz— Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2024
READ MORE: Red Bull star faces DISQUALIFICATION after Azerbaijan Grand Prix incident
2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +10.910s
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +31.328s
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +36.143s
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1:17.098s
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:25.468s
7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:27.396s
8. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1:29.541s
9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:32.401s
10. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1:33.127s
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1:33.465s
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:57.189s
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +2:26.907s
14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2:28.841
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
17. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - DNF
18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - DNF
Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:45.255sec on lap 42
READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes star 'shocked' by crucial FIA decision
- 31 minutes ago
Red Bull to make HUGE call on F1 driver’s future after Singapore
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment as star driver flips car in Azerbaijan
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 standings as Red Bull and Verstappen finally toppled
- 2 hours ago
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton relegated at Azerbaijan GP as Ricciardo caught in surprise engagement - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov