Norris rues 'silliness' following Verstappen battle

Lando Norris has admitted he was surprised to finish ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen at last weekend's Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The McLaren star drove a superb race on the streets of Baku, making up 11 places on the grid to finish fourth, one spot ahead of the reigning champion.

The result - coupled with a bonus point for securing the day's fastest lap - was enough to take three points off the Dutchman's advantage at the top of the drivers' standings.

Verstappen currently sits 59 points ahead of the Brit, but Sunday's below-par performance raised further concerns over his struggles of late, with the 26-year-old having failed to clinch a race win since June's Spanish GP.

Lando Norris is in a fierce battle with Max Verstappen for the drivers' title

Red Bull endured another difficult day in Baku

Norris 'surprised' by title boost

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, crashed out in the closing stages following a crash with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz as Red Bull suffered another disastrous afternoon on the track.

Oscar Piastri's victory - aided by Norris' sterling effort - was enough to move McLaren ahead of their rivals in the constructors' championship with just seven races remaining.

Reflecting on what was a landmark day for his team, Norris admitted he wasn't expecting to have been in a battle with Verstappen having found himself starting a long way behind his counterpart.

When asked if he was surprised to finish in front of the three-time world champion, Norris told media after the race: "A little bit surprised. When you start 15th, you don't really expect to beat him.

Norris finished fourth in Baku having started down in 15th

"I was about 20-22 seconds behind on real terms where they were, but to create a gap ahead of him and then to box and to still overtake him - I wasn't expecting that probably.

"I don't think we could have asked for a lot more today," he continued.

"We would have been happy with eighth, as we just expected the top four teams to go with me being the eighth car.

"The car was flying, which almost made me more annoyed about yesterday and how silly that yellow flag was."

