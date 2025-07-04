Sky F1 confirm Martin Brundle and David Croft British GP plan after race absence

Sky Sports F1 have confirmed the return of Martin Brundle and David Croft to their broadcasting line-up ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Both Brundle and Croft have become central fixtures of Sky's F1 coverage since they gained rights to the sport back in 2012, but the duo were absent at the Austrian GP last time out, leaving fans eager for details over their return.

Unfortunately for his legions of fans, legendary broadcaster Brundle does not appear at every race weekend, with Sky regularly swapping out their pundits.

It has now been confirmed that Brundle will return to the screen ahead of the 12th round of the F1 2025 championship, which heads to the iconic Silverstone circuit, where some of Croft's most memorable commentary has taken place.

Croft, or 'Crofty' is the voice of Sky F1 at most race weekends - although like last time out when he was absent in Austria, Harry Benjamin replaces him when needed in the commentary box.

For this year's British GP, Sky have announced that their on-screen team will consist of Brundle and Croft, who will be joined by former F1 racers Jenson Button, Anthony Davidson and Karun Chandhok, ex-driver Naomi Schiff, reporter Ted Kravitz, and popular presenters Natalie Pinkham and Simon Lazenby.

Craig Slater will once again join the on-screen team on behalf of Sky Sports News.

Sky F1 are going all out for their 2025 British GP coverage

This weekend in Silverstone marks a historic first for motorsport as F1, F2, F3 and British F4 will all be racing at the legendary circuit for the first time in history.

Sky Sports is broadcasting every race including all support series as part of their bumper coverage of their home grand prix.

On Thursday July 3, Sky will air an exclusive special of The F1 Show and throughout the weekend fans will be treated to race control live from the pit wall. Chandhok will cover qualifying, with Anthony Davidson taking over for Sunday's main event.

On top of the racing action, the new Damon Hill documentary is set to premiere at 9pm on Wednesday July 2, on Sky Documentaries and Sky Showcase, with additional showings across the weekend on Sky Sports F1.

Following the release of the F1 Movie, Brad Pitt, Lando Norris and Brundle will all take to the track in the 2023 McLaren in a special feature shown on sky and exclusive interviews will also be shown across the channel all weekend.

To celebrate the storied history of the Northamptonshire venue, Brundle will drive a 1950 F1 car at Silverstone alongside British F1 star Ollie Bearman to show how things have changed in the sport over the years.

