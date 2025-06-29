Why is Martin Brundle absent from F1 Austrian Grand Prix?
Why is Martin Brundle absent from F1 Austrian Grand Prix?
A key member of the F1 paddock will not be part of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, with Sky Sports commentator and pundit Martin Brundle notably absent.
Brundle’s absence marks his fourth of the season after he also missed the Japanese, Imola and Spanish Grands Prix earlier in 2025.
The 66-year-old has become a fixture of Sky Sports' coverage since they gained rights to the sport back in 2012, and his iconic grid walks have been present across various broadcasters since 1997, often featuring awkward run-ins with the rich and famous.
However, Brundle’s broadcast career started on ITV, which had the rights to live races at the time, before moving to the BBC and, finally, joining F1’s current home Sky Sports.
The Sky F1 pundit will not be in Austria this weekend in what is believed to be a scheduled absence, alongside David Croft who is absent for the same reason.
Brundle and Crofty will be replaced by Harry Benjamin, Karun Chandhok and Bernie Collins in commentary.
Where is Martin Brundle this weekend?
Unfortunately for fans of the legendary broadcaster, Brundle does not appear at every race weekend, with Sky Sports swapping out their pundits regularly.
The pundit shared his weekend plans away from F1 to his X account, where on Saturday he attended Iron Maiden’s concert at London Stadium and wrote on social media: “Maiden. Courtesy Crofty.”
David Croft leads the commentary at most race weekends - although Harry Benjamin will replace Crofty at three race weekends this season - but the expert analysis is provided by a variety of former racing stars including Jacques Villeneuve, Nico Rosberg, Naomi Schiff and Karun Chandhok.
The 2025 season is the joint longest in F1 history, with 24 races taking place across 21 different countries, and the nature of that demanding schedule means that none of the Sky Sports team are able to be present at all race weekends.
Brundle is expected to resume his commentary duties at Silverstone for the 2025 British GP next weekend.
Which Sky Sports pundits are at the Austrian Grand Prix?
Natalie Pinkham leads the coverage at the Austrian GP this weekend, alongside Naomi Schiff, Anthony Davidson, Bernie Collins with Harry Benjamin and Karun Chandhok in commentary.
Ted Kravitz resumes his duties in the pit lane alongside his post-session feature 'Ted’s Notebook' on Saturday and Sunday after qualifying and the race.
