Why is Martin Brundle absent at the Japanese Grand Prix?

The third round of the 2025 Formula 1 world championship is missing a key member of the F1 paddock, legendary broadcaster Martin Brundle.

Brundle has become a fixture of Sky Sports' coverage since they gained rights to the sport back in 2012, and his iconic grid walks have been present across various broadcasters since 1997, featuring some rather awkward moments over the years.

The 65-year-old started on ITV, which had the rights to live races at the time, before moving to the BBC and, finally, joining F1’s current home Sky Sports.

However, the former F1 driver will not be present at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, with 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve taking over his co-commentary duties alongside Anthony Davidson.

Where is Martin Brundle this weekend?

Unfortunately for fans of the legendary broadcaster, Brundle does not appear at every race weekend, with Sky Sports swapping out their pundits regularly.

David Croft leads the commentary at most race weekends - although Harry Benjamin will replace Crofty at three race weekends this season - but the expert analysis is provided by a variety of former racing stars including Villeneuve, Nico Rosberg, Naomi Schiff and Karun Chandhok.

The 2025 season is the joint longest in F1 history, with 24 races taking place across 21 different countries, and the nature of that demanding schedule means that none of the Sky Sports team are able to be present at all race weekends.

Which Sky Sports pundits are at the Japanese GP?

Croft is leading the commentary for the weekend's action, while Ted Kravitz will be around for his hit Ted's Notebook show, as well providing details from the pit lane during each of the sessions.

As previously mentioned, Villeneuve and Davidson are co-commentating, and providing key analysis throughout the weekend's broadcasts, while former W Series racer Schiff is also in the paddock, and Simon Lazenby is leading the presenting team.

