F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka

After a two week break, Formula 1 returns to the iconic Suzuka Circuit for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.

McLaren continued their winning streak last time out in China, with Oscar Piastri claiming his first win of the season ahead of team-mate Lando Norris.

However, it was Ferrari who stole the headlines in Shanghai after both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix for different infringements.

Excessive wear was found on the plank underneath Hamilton's Ferrari, whilst Leclerc's SF-25 was found to be underweight after routine FIA checks.

Yuki Tsunoda will also make his debut with Red Bull at the Japanese GP, after it was announced he would be replacing Liam Lawson during the break between the two races.

Will Ferrari be able to bounce back in Japan? Or will McLaren further their dominance during this weekend's grand prix? Here is the all important weather forecast ahead of the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix!

Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, April 4: FP1 & FP2

FP1 gets underway at 11:30am (local time) with the morning expected to contain long periods of sunshine and temperatures of around 15 degrees Celsius. So far, there is zero per cent chance of rain and wind speeds of about 10mph.

The second practice session of the day starts at 3pm in the afternoon, where temperatures are expected to rise to 16 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will decrease to two per cent and there remains no chance of rain on the Friday.

Saturday, April 5: FP3 & Qualifying

FP3 starts at 11:30am (local time) and the sunshine will continue into Saturday with areas of high cloud in the morning. The chance of rain remains low at one per cent, but cloud cover will increase to 85 per cent throughout the morning.

The all important qualifying session begins at 3pm where temperatures will reach 17 degrees Celsius, but cloud will cover the sunshine in broken intervals. The possibility of rain will rise to 25 per cent for qualifying, but wind speeds remain low.

Sunday, April 6: Race

Lights out for the Japanese Grand Prix is at 2pm (local time), when there is a zero per cent chance of rain and bright spells across the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 18 degrees Celsius, whilst cloud cover remains low at 25 per cent. Wind speeds are expected to reach 11mph.

Don't miss a second of the 2025 race season—wherever you are, Surfshark VPN keeps you in the action. Stream races without buffering, ads or blackouts and access 3,200+ servers in over 100 countries for a seamless experience. With unlimited device connections, you can watch on your phone, laptop, and smart TV at the same time — perfect for race weekends on the go.

Plus, Surfshark enhances your online security, protecting your data from hackers and trackers while you browse. Want to catch exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes content, or post-race analysis? No problem — Surfshark keeps you connected to all the action.

Right now, get it for just $2.19 per month, plus three extra months — a deal as fast as your favourite drivers! Stream, stay secure, and never miss a race.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner under pressure as Verstappen enters Red Bull transfer chaos

Related