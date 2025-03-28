Liam Lawson issues official statement after Red Bull F1 axe

Liam Lawson has issued his response after Red Bull announced that he would no longer be driving for the team for the remainder of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Lawson will be replaced by Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull starting at the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend.

The 23-year-old will return to sister team, Racing Bulls, and drive alongside Isack Hadjar.

An official statement from Red Bull confirmed the decision on Thursday, and Lawson has now shared his reaction to the news.

"Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life," he said in a post on Instagram.

"It’s tough, but I'm grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world.

"Thank you @visacashapprb for the warm welcome, I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places," he concluded.

Liam Lawson out at Red Bull

Lawson endured a miserable start to the season where he failed to score a point at the opening two race weekends.

The New Zealander finished outside the top 10 in Melbourne and Shanghai, as well as the top eight at the sprint race in China.

Red Bull are now hoping that Tsunoda can compete alongside Max Verstappen in their bid to close the 42-point gap to McLaren in the constructors' standings.

Yuki Tsunoda will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Despite Verstappen winning the drivers' title last year, the energy drink team came third in the constructors' championship due to the underwhelming performances of Sergio Perez. Christian Horner and the rest of the Red Bull hierarchy are clearly not willing to risk the same fate this year.

"It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch," Horner said in an official statement.

"We came into the 2025 season, with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers' Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors' title and this is a purely sporting decision.

"We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.

"We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a team he knows very well."

All eyes now turn to Suzuka where Tsunoda will race as a senior Red Bull driver in front of his home crowd for the first time at the Japanese Grand Prix.

