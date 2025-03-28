F1 News Today: Verstappen in Lawson ‘bullying’ update as Red Bull team-mate labels champion a ‘monster’
Max Verstappen has liked a controversial Instagram post regarding his former Red Bull team-mate Liam Lawson, a post that accuses Red Bull of 'bullying' the young driver.
Yuki Tsunoda prepared for 'monster' Verstappen fight in Red Bull statement
Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda is already prepared to take the fight to 'monster' Max Verstappen ahead of his first outing alongside his new team-mate.
Lewis Hamilton reclaims narrative after nightmare Ferrari start
Lewis Hamilton has used his Instagram page to take the heat off his poor start to life as a Ferrari driver.
F1 legend lashes out over crucial missed disqualification detail
Formula 1 broadcasting legend Ted Kravitz has delivered a scathing assessment of his own performance at last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.
McLaren star determined to break unusual Daniel Ricciardo record
McLaren star Oscar Piastri will have to break a 10-year record if he is to realise his dream of becoming Formula 1 world champion.
