close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Yuki Tsunoda prepared for 'monster' Verstappen fight in Red Bull statement

Yuki Tsunoda prepared for 'monster' Verstappen fight in Red Bull statement

Yuki Tsunoda prepared for 'monster' Verstappen fight in Red Bull statement

Yuki Tsunoda prepared for 'monster' Verstappen fight in Red Bull statement

Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda is already prepared to take the fight to 'monster' Max Verstappen ahead of his first outing alongside his new team-mate.

Following days of speculation, it has now been confirmed that Tsunoda has replaced Liam Lawson at Red Bull - just two races into the 2025 campaign.

Lawson got the nod over Tsunoda to take over from Sergio Perez from this season following the Mexican's dismissal, but he had endured a nightmare start having failed to score points over the first two rounds, prompting rumours to swirl that he was set to be dropped.

Tsunoda - formerly of Racing Bulls - has gratefully accepted the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of F1's top teams, and based on comments made at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, he has no fears about going toe-to-toe with Verstappen.

When asked by Viaplay at that particular race about the prospect of potentially lining up alongside the Dutchman, he replied: "Yeah, I'm ready to fight against that monster."

Tsunoda welcomes Verstappen challenge

Tsunoda previously admitted he was frustrated having been initially overlooked for the Red Bull seat.

But he has refused to let that disappointment linger this season, and secured his first points of the year at last weekend's sprint race in China.

He is now tasked with closing the gap between Red Bull and their main rivals in the constructors' championship, with defending champions McLaren already holding a 42-point advantage over Tsunoda's new team.

Verstappen also faces a real fight to add a fifth successive world drivers' title to his collection, with the 27-year-old not yet able to match the pace of McLaren duo Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri.

Attention now turns to the Japanese GP at Suzuka next weekend, where Tsunoda will make his Red Bull bow in front of his home crowd.

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo wins big as Red Bull SACK Lawson

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Liam Lawson Yuki Tsunoda Las Vegas Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and Red Bull facing HUGE risk to F1 success
Red Bull

Max Verstappen and Red Bull facing HUGE risk to F1 success

  • March 8, 2025 18:57
F1 star makes SHOCK admission after Red Bull rejection
Latest F1 News

F1 star makes SHOCK admission after Red Bull rejection

  • January 8, 2025 10:57

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Daniel Ricciardo wins big as axed Red Bull star in 'negotiations' over return

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull

Who is Yuki Tsunoda? The fiery F1 star promoted to Red Bull in 2025

  • 1 hour ago
Breaking F1 News

Liam Lawson AXED by Red Bull as official team statement issued

  • Today 10:12
Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda prepared for 'monster' Verstappen fight in Red Bull statement

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Legends

Adrian Newey reveals design error that spurred him on to F1 dream

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Drivers Height

F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda

  • Today 12:14
  • 2
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x