Yuki Tsunoda prepared for 'monster' Verstappen fight in Red Bull statement

Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda is already prepared to take the fight to 'monster' Max Verstappen ahead of his first outing alongside his new team-mate.

Following days of speculation, it has now been confirmed that Tsunoda has replaced Liam Lawson at Red Bull - just two races into the 2025 campaign.

Lawson got the nod over Tsunoda to take over from Sergio Perez from this season following the Mexican's dismissal, but he had endured a nightmare start having failed to score points over the first two rounds, prompting rumours to swirl that he was set to be dropped.

Tsunoda - formerly of Racing Bulls - has gratefully accepted the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of F1's top teams, and based on comments made at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, he has no fears about going toe-to-toe with Verstappen.

When asked by Viaplay at that particular race about the prospect of potentially lining up alongside the Dutchman, he replied: "Yeah, I'm ready to fight against that monster."

Tsunoda welcomes Verstappen challenge

Tsunoda previously admitted he was frustrated having been initially overlooked for the Red Bull seat.

But he has refused to let that disappointment linger this season, and secured his first points of the year at last weekend's sprint race in China.

He is now tasked with closing the gap between Red Bull and their main rivals in the constructors' championship, with defending champions McLaren already holding a 42-point advantage over Tsunoda's new team.

Verstappen also faces a real fight to add a fifth successive world drivers' title to his collection, with the 27-year-old not yet able to match the pace of McLaren duo Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri.

Attention now turns to the Japanese GP at Suzuka next weekend, where Tsunoda will make his Red Bull bow in front of his home crowd.

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo wins big as Red Bull SACK Lawson

Related