F1 News Today: Daniel Ricciardo wins big as Red Bull SACK Lawson

Daniel Ricciardo is continuing to enjoy his life away from the world for Formula 1 as he celebrated an 'unforgettable' result after seeing two years of dedication pay off in style.

➡️ READ MORE

Liam Lawson AXED by Red Bull as official team statement issued

An official statement from Red Bull has confirmed that Liam Lawson will no longer drive for the team for the remainder of the 2025 Formula 1 season, starting from the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Helmut Marko cashes in on Red Bull doubts

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed he has already had reason to cheer this season despite ongoing doubts over star driver Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton disqualification prompts FIA rule change call

Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification from the Chinese Grand Prix has prompted a call to change the FIA’s rules.

➡️ READ MORE

Controversial F1 25 game feature leaves fans stunned

Formula 1 fans have been left stunned after a controversial feature of one of the world's most popular racing games was revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

Why major F1 star is MISSING from official drivers' standings

We are now two races into the 2025 Formula 1 season, and the drivers' championship leaderboard is starting to take shape - but one of the sport's biggest names is nowhere to be seen.

➡️ READ MORE

