Daniel Ricciardo winning at life as two-year plan delivers 'unforgettable' result

Daniel Ricciardo is continuing to enjoy his life away from the world for Formula 1 as he celebrated an 'unforgettable' result after seeing two years of dedication pay off in style.

The Australian was sensationally axed by VCARB (now Racing Bulls) midway through the 2024 campaign after struggling to put together a consistent run of form, with Liam Lawson coming in to take his place.

Despite speculation over a shock return to F1 refusing to go away, it is likely that the former Red Bull star has raced for the last time in the sport.

But any uncertainty regarding his racing future doesn't appear to be weighing heavily on his mind, with the 35-year-old keeping himself busy away from the track.

Ricciardo delighted over Melbourne pop-up success

The Aussie star has been spotted at a number of high-profile sporting events in recent months and has played a major role in promoting his own wine brand, DR3, as he dips his toes into new ventures.

Ricciardo has also continued working on his clothing line, Enchante, and thrilled fans in Melbourne when he opened a pop-up shop in the city just days before the 2025 F1 season opener earlier this month.

And it would appear as though this turned out to be an overwhelming success, with the eight-time race winner taking to LinkedIn to reflect on a memorable week.

"What an unforgettable week in Melbourne," wrote Ricciardo. "I was looking through some emails last night and found the first conversation we had as a team about bringing a pop-up to Melbourne… that started almost 2 years ago!

"A lot of energy, time, planning, and thought went into this one and I couldn’t be prouder. Most of all, I loved how the Enchante community showed up. Truly, unbelievable.

"One of the coolest surprises of our pop-ups has been seeing people come together – Austin, New York, Las Vegas, and now Melbourne. The Enchante community is incredible. "We ended up having to close up shop one day earlier than expected due to the incredible turnout. Cheers for showing up, Australia!"

The former Red Bull star continued to tease an exciting future with the popular brand, adding: "The team and I have our sleeves rolled up and are excited to do quite a bit more in 2025. More pop-ups, some new collection and of course, more fun. Enchante everyone."

Ricciardo's personal celebrations come as his former Red Bull family have been thrown into chaos with an official announcement expected later this week to determine if his replacement, Lawson, will remain with the main team or be demoted back down to Racing Bulls once again for the rest of the 2025 season.

