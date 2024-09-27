Ricciardo delivers 'bizarre and heartbreaking' F1 goodbye in paddock exit

Daniel Ricciardo's final moments in the Formula 1 paddock have been described as 'bizarre and heartbreaking'.

The Australian was in action at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, on what has proven to be his last appearance on the F1 grid this season, and possibly forever.

It has now been confirmed that Liam Lawson will take over at Visa Cash App RB, and with no spot secured for 2025, the 35-year-old looks set to call time on what has been a long career at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced at RB by Liam Lawson

The eight-time race winner's last victory came at the 2021 Italian GP

'There were plenty of tears'

Since breaking through at Toro Rosso in 2012, Ricciardo went on to star for Red Bull, Renault and McLaren before landing at RB midway through last year.

Despite having ambitions of securing a return to Red Bull, the eight-time race winner has endured a frustrating time at the sister team of the constructors' champions, struggling to challenge for top-10 finishes on a consistent basis.

After posting the fastest lap at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Ricciardo was visibly emotional as he reflected on his career, and according to respected F1 photographer Kym Illman, he wasn't the only one struggling to hold back the tears on Sunday.

Kym Illman was in the paddock in Singapore to see Ricciardo's emotional farewell

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Illman said: "At 1.46am on September 23, Daniel Ricciardo exited the F1 paddock for the last time as an F1 driver.

"The whole night was something bizarre and heartbreaking - F1 farewelling a driver who has not yet been announced as officially leaving.

"Speculation? No. Daniel was in no doubt about his future and neither was the rest of the paddock, and there were plenty of tears."

Illman also paid tribute to the popular driver in an Instagram post which read: "He is a fine man; of that there can be no doubt.

"Thanks for the memories DR."

