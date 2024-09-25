McLaren sign Red Bull F1 talent in MAJOR swoop

McLaren have completed a stunning move for one of Red Bull's biggest talents as the exodus from the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions continues.

The news represents the latest in a series of damaging blows for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, who have endured a difficult campaign both on and off the track in 2024.

The 2024 season began under a cloud, after team principal Christian Horner was subject to an internal investigation having been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague.

The Brit was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, but that saga was soon followed up by design guru Adrian Newey's shock decision to resign from the team.

Then shortly after, Red Bull's sporting director Jonathan Wheatley agreed to take over as team principal at Audi, who will join the F1 grid in 2026.

Adrian Newey announced his decision to resign from Red Bull earlier this year

Jonathan Wheatley will also soon depart the reigning champions to join Audi

Stella hails new signing

It's been far from plain sailing on the circuit too, with both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggling for form in recent months.

Their run of poor results has allowed McLaren move ahead in the constructors' championship, and with only six races remaining, are now firm favourites to take the title.

And the British team have now delivered another dent to their rival's ambitions, after announcing the signing of their head of race strategy, Will Courtenay.

The move brings an end to what has been a highly successful 19-year era at Red Bull, with the Brit set to embark on a new challenge as McLaren's sporting director.

Andrea Stella believes McLaren's new signing will provide a huge boost

Team principal Andrea Stella said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome Will to McLaren.

"His experience, professionalism and passion for motorsport make him the ideal candidate to lead our F1 sporting function.

"We are now entering a key phase in our journey as a team, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to our strong leadership team as we strive to continue challenging for wins and championships."

