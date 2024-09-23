Ricciardo reveals F1 RETIREMENT plans with clear declaration

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his Formula 1 retirement plans as pressure mounts over his future in the sport.

The eight-time race winner has struggled in F1 since he joined McLaren in 2021 and was let go in favour of Oscar Piastri after underperforming at the team.

Ricciardo was offered a lifeline when he became Red Bull’s third driver during the 2023 season, where he was perfectly placed to replace Nyck de Vries when he was axed from Alpha Tauri (now VCARB).

However, the Aussie has once again failed to replicate the form he demonstrated in his early career, and has been outpaced by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently throughout 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled against Yuki Tsunoda this season

Will Liam Lawson replace Daniel Ricciardo?

Will Daniel Ricciardo be axed from F1?

Pressure has since mounted on Ricciardo as he faces being axed from RB, with junior driver Liam Lawson awaiting a full-time drive at the team.

The Kiwi replaced an injured Ricciardo for five races last season, and both Martin Brundle and Ralf Schumacher confirmed during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend that he will do again for the rest of the 2024 season, and into the future.

Furthermore, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has confirmed that Lawson will be on the grid in 2025, and RB boss Peter Bayer has confirmed 'final discussions' will take place with Ricciardo before Austin.

Daniel Ricciardo discusses F1 retirement plans

Ricciardo's F1 future is looking bleak post-Singapore, but he remains positive about his life after F1, and discussed his dream retirement plans in an interview with the Daily Mail Australia.

Talking about his most recent trip to the Margaret River in Australia, he revealed that was the place he wanted to be after he retired from F1.

"I feel like everyone just feels so free and happy, and, I don't know, the way of life there is just my vision of like retirement and what that should feel like is very much what I feel when I'm down there," he said.

