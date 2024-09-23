close global

F1 News Today: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as F1 star comes close to tears in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton has had an F1 commitment cancelled at the Singapore Grand Prix following confirmation from Mercedes via a statement.

Ricciardo fights back TEARS in emotional Singapore GP reaction

Daniel Ricciardo has given an emotionally-charged interview at the Singapore Grand Prix, following reports that it will likely be his final race in the sport.

Horner reveals shock Red Bull driver TARGET amid poor Perez form

Christian Horner has admitted a ‘foolish’ Red Bull decision as he considers making a shock driver swoop from their F1 rivals.

Ricciardo DENIES Norris as title race takes unlikely twist

Daniel Ricciardo has made a significant mark in the Formula 1 drivers' championship battle in what could be his last race at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Norris aim thinly-veiled FIA swipe in SWEARY exchange

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris shared a light-hearted joke in the cooldown room at the Singapore Grand Prix, in a thinly-veiled swipe at the champion's recent FIA punishment.

F1 fans OUTRAGED as internet icon Speed gets VIP access at Singapore GP

A controversial social media sensation was present in the paddock at the Singapore Grand Prix, as a guest with a Formula 1 team, leaving some fans outraged.

