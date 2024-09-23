F1 News Today: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as F1 star comes close to tears in Singapore
Lewis Hamilton has had an F1 commitment cancelled at the Singapore Grand Prix following confirmation from Mercedes via a statement.
Ricciardo fights back TEARS in emotional Singapore GP reaction
Daniel Ricciardo has given an emotionally-charged interview at the Singapore Grand Prix, following reports that it will likely be his final race in the sport.
Horner reveals shock Red Bull driver TARGET amid poor Perez form
Christian Horner has admitted a ‘foolish’ Red Bull decision as he considers making a shock driver swoop from their F1 rivals.
Ricciardo DENIES Norris as title race takes unlikely twist
Daniel Ricciardo has made a significant mark in the Formula 1 drivers' championship battle in what could be his last race at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Verstappen and Norris aim thinly-veiled FIA swipe in SWEARY exchange
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris shared a light-hearted joke in the cooldown room at the Singapore Grand Prix, in a thinly-veiled swipe at the champion's recent FIA punishment.
F1 fans OUTRAGED as internet icon Speed gets VIP access at Singapore GP
A controversial social media sensation was present in the paddock at the Singapore Grand Prix, as a guest with a Formula 1 team, leaving some fans outraged.
Latest News
- 34 minutes ago
Ricciardo RUINS Norris v Verstappen Abu Dhabi showdown - Five things you may have missed from the Singapore GP
- 52 minutes ago
- 1 hour ago
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
FIA confirm Verstappen and Norris legal inspection after Singapore Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo replacement opens up on F1 switch as RB star reveals update on future - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov