Horner reveals shock Red Bull driver TARGET amid poor Perez form
Christian Horner has admitted a ‘foolish’ Red Bull decision as he considers making a shock driver swoop from their F1 rivals.
Red Bull’s performance has declined significantly in 2024, with McLaren usurping them in the lead of the constructors’ championship after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
However, their lack of points has not just emerged from their on track woes but also from the underperformance of Sergio Perez.
Of Red Bull’s 475 points in the constructors’ Perez has only earned 144, and has only acquired 37 in the past ten races.
Should Red Bull sack Sergio Perez in 2025?
Despite his struggles this year Red Bull have retained confidence in Perez, but as their performance problems have persisted the Mexican star may not be their only concern.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has openly courted Verstappen this year, and whilst the team have settled on a line-up of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell for next year Wolff has not ruled out trying to tempt the Dutchman to the team for 2026 and beyond.
Moreover if Verstappen does decide to join Mercedes this could leave Russell in a precarious position, particularly as the Brit is out of contract at the end of 2025.
However, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has sensed an opportunity and has claimed he would be ‘foolish’ to not try and sign Russell.
“We just want to take time to consider what do those options look like for the future and look, we’re not afraid to go outside the pool, you know George Russell is out of contract at the end of next year, it would be foolish not to take that into consideration,” Horner said on Sky Sports F1 during the Singapore GP weekend.
“There are other drivers, talented drivers that could well be out of contract as well.”
