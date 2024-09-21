Red Bull star throws garage tantrum at Singapore GP
Red Bull star throws garage tantrum at Singapore GP
A Red Bull star has been spotted throwing a tantrum in the garage at the Singapore Grand Prix via their onboard footage.
The Milton-Keynes based outfit have suffered a significant decline in their performance throughout 2024, as their rivals' pace has converged with the champions.
However, Red Bull have not won a race since the Spanish GP, with McLaren finally overtaking them in the constructors’ championship following the Azerbaijan GP, now possessing a 20 point advantage.
Despite this, Max Verstappen still remains in the lead of the drivers’ championship, giving Lando Norris seven races to try and catch the champion to claim his first world title.
Why has Red Bull’s performance declined in 2024?
Verstappen and Sergio Perez have bemoaned certain elements of the car, whether it is how the RB20 handles the bumps and kerbs of street tracks or their lack of grip.
Perez has also incurred his own demons this season, after his performances attracted criticism and even placed his Red Bull future in jeopardy.
The Mexican star has only earnt 36 points in the past 10 races for his team, and whilst they have retained confidence in him, his lack of points have hindered the team in the championship.
Adding to his woes, the 34-year-old was on for a podium in Baku, when a battle with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz transpired into a collision that saw them both crash out.
As pressure mounts on Perez, the Mexican was spotted in a mini tantrum as he demonstrated his frustration in the garage at the Singapore GP.
Onboard footage depicted the Red Bull star sitting in his car in the garage, where he screwed up a piece of paper and thrust it into the hands of an employee, who smoothed it over.
It is unclear what the piece of paper depicted, but Perez's actions suggest a clear flash of irritability in the star.
