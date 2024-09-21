close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore

Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore

Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore

Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore

A wild lizard has caused a red flag during FP3 at the Singapore Grand Prix leaving Daniel Ricciardo stunned.

Affectionally nicknamed 'Larry the Lizard', the reptile was caught prancing across Marina Bay Street Circuit, unaware of the dangerous F1 cars making their way onto the track.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen THRASHED as Red Bull suffer double disaster

The session was soon red flagged as the marshals attempted to rescue the lizard, but they had a difficult time trying to catch the troublemaker who rapidly ran away.

RB star Daniel Ricciardo watched the incident unfold via the live feed, stunned but also laughing at the antics of the critter.

READ MORE: Red Bull exodus continues as F1 rival lands key 'talent'

Daniel Ricciardo appeared amused by a reptilian track invasion

Lizards love the Singapore Grand Prix

Lizards are no strangers to the Singapore GP, with Fernando Alonso accused of killing one of the creatures last year during FP1.

The Spaniard appeared to splatter the poor creature heading into Turn 9, but this did not deter his cold-blooded companions who continued to hijack last year's practice session.

Max Verstappen also had to contend with the troublesome lizards, nicknaming them 'Godzilla' and 'Godzilla Jr', as they thankfully avoided the tragic fate of their friend.

Alonso was first to notice his previous nemesis, complaining about the lizard stomping around in the middle of the track.

“We are told the track is clear but just have a look for the lizard," the Aston Martin team said via team radio.

“No it’s in the middle of the track," Alonso responded.

Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz seemed more enamoured by the lizard's brash nature, as it boldly danced across the track.

"It looks like it's doing the 'floss' - some kind of dance," Kravitz remarked.

The lizard was eventually rescued and FP3 was resumed, however the threat of further reptilian encounters looms over the weekend.

READ MORE: Ricciardo to be 'REPLACED' after Singapore GP with official confirmation imminent

Related

Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Singapore Grand Prix
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch qualifying at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE
Singapore Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch qualifying at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE

  • 3 hours ago
FIA confirm McLaren wing CHANGE after legal verdict
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm McLaren wing CHANGE after legal verdict

  • Today 08:29

Latest News

Singapore GP Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen THRASHED as Red Bull suffer double disaster

  • 29 minutes ago
Singapore Grand Prix Practice

Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore

  • 1 hour ago
Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull boss delivers damning Verstappen comparison in ‘DRASTIC’ admission

  • 2 hours ago
Singapore Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch qualifying at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner ENDS speculation over Red Bull driver decision

  • Today 09:13
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x