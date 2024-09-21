Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore

A wild lizard has caused a red flag during FP3 at the Singapore Grand Prix leaving Daniel Ricciardo stunned.

Affectionally nicknamed 'Larry the Lizard', the reptile was caught prancing across Marina Bay Street Circuit, unaware of the dangerous F1 cars making their way onto the track.

The session was soon red flagged as the marshals attempted to rescue the lizard, but they had a difficult time trying to catch the troublemaker who rapidly ran away.

RB star Daniel Ricciardo watched the incident unfold via the live feed, stunned but also laughing at the antics of the critter.

Daniel Ricciardo appeared amused by a reptilian track invasion

Lizards love the Singapore Grand Prix

Lizards are no strangers to the Singapore GP, with Fernando Alonso accused of killing one of the creatures last year during FP1.

The Spaniard appeared to splatter the poor creature heading into Turn 9, but this did not deter his cold-blooded companions who continued to hijack last year's practice session.

Max Verstappen also had to contend with the troublesome lizards, nicknaming them 'Godzilla' and 'Godzilla Jr', as they thankfully avoided the tragic fate of their friend.

Alonso was first to notice his previous nemesis, complaining about the lizard stomping around in the middle of the track.

“We are told the track is clear but just have a look for the lizard," the Aston Martin team said via team radio.

“No it’s in the middle of the track," Alonso responded.

Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz seemed more enamoured by the lizard's brash nature, as it boldly danced across the track.

"It looks like it's doing the 'floss' - some kind of dance," Kravitz remarked.

The lizard was eventually rescued and FP3 was resumed, however the threat of further reptilian encounters looms over the weekend.

