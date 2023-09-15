Alonso accused of animal killing after LIZARD invasion in Singapore

Chris Deeley

Friday 15 September 2023 14:57

Formula 1 fans have accused Fernando Alonso of killing one of the lizards which interrupted FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday.

The evidence isn't conclusive (although it seems likely that someone will be asked about the incident later in the weekend) but a clip appears to show the Spaniard splatting the unfortunate critter as it wandered into his path through Turn 9.

This isn't the first time a lizard has showed up at the Singapore Grand Prix, with Verstappen nearly hitting an absolutely whopping specimen that he and his engineer called 'Godzilla' in a previous year's race.

Friday's first session was yellow flagged three times for reptilian adventures, with multiple different individuals going for a wander around the street circuit – including one that Verstappen dubbed 'Godzilla Jr'.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon EXCITED by new Williams F1 project as star driver enjoys extra responsibility

A cold-blooded killing

That particular track invader made it safely back to the right side of the barriers, but one of the later session visitors wasn't quite so lucky. Possibly the biggest to show up during the session, it looked to have sloped off to find a less noisy spot – before deciding that, actually, the grass looked greener on the other side of the track.

That turned out to be a fatal mistake, causing marshals to replace their yellow flags with the red and yellow striped flag denoting a 'slippery surface', and presumably fetch a broom.

It's possible that FP2, qualifying and the race will see fewer interruptions of that nature, with temperatures dropping and the lizards no longer feeling the need to find a basking spot. GPFans have reached out to an animal expert to confirm.

It appears the FP1 lizard was struck by Fernando Alonso. Poor thing... #F1 #SingaporeGP — Phillip Horton (@PHortonF1) September 15, 2023

Ofc it’s Alonso who brutally murdered the lizard — Erik🇸🇪 (@F1swe77) September 15, 2023

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings