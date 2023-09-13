EXCLUSIVE: Albon EXCITED by new Williams F1 project as star driver enjoys extra responsibility

Jim Kimberley

Alex Albon's 2023 season is a year unlike any other in the Williams driver's Formula 1 past. After his 2019 debut, Albon is settling into life as a team's experienced lead driver for the first time in his career.

Speaking exclusively with GPFans, the 27-year-old racer detailed how his F1 familiarity is helping Williams not just in 2023 but for their 2024 plans, too: "I would say more than anything, things have just got a little bit busier. For example, the work with getting the car ready for next year and the work on the simulator.

"You know, obviously, with experience, there's a bit more of a reliance on me to do that kind of test. And in that way, I am being much more involved in the process for next year, which is exciting. I enjoy it.

"I think it's also just a general, I think, this year we've put a bit more emphasis on next year as well, just as a team generally. So there's been a combination of the experience I've gained from last year and this year, and also just purely us trying to make a bigger step next year than we did this year.

"It's always open at Williams, you know. There is no... it was always a very open dialogue, and it still remains like that. For now, a lot of what we're doing is simulator work. It's more concept work, so understanding design philosophies and seeing if we can make different characteristics and how [they] affect the car, the balance of the car... Even with similar downforce, how can characteristics affect lap time and driver confidence... driver feel. So that bit has been very interesting.

"That's really where the main push has been. And obviously, as we get further and further into the season, we will have a direction that we're convinced with, and that's going to be the one that we're going to chase."

Albon and Williams have long term ambitions in mind as they look to build on an encouraging 2023

Albon and Williams focused on 2024

After seeing Aston Martin's gigantic stride between 2022 and 2023, then McLaren's recent leap into the frontrunning spots behind Red Bull, is there any chance Williams will do the same? Albon admitted it's not likely this year but is optimistic about the future.

"So, after Silverstone, that was our one and only upgrade for this year", he added. "As I said, we've been focusing quite a lot on next year's car, and we made a great step forward, but it's looking at the bigger picture.

"Doing a step like McLaren or Aston, that's... What they've done has taken much longer than three or four months. That's been a good year in the making. So, we have to do the same thing.

"Of course, the regulations don't change so much from year to year. So the stuff that you do bring from one race to the next in the same year is all beneficial for the next year as well. But especially when you're wanting to change the characteristics of a car, that takes a little bit more time. And that's kind of why we are making sure that we don't sacrifice anything for next year."

