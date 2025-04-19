F1 star's phone stolen in Saudi Grand Prix mishap

Williams star Alex Albon has taken to social media to reveal evidence of four-time world champion Max Verstappen stealing his phone during media day at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen playfully took Albon's phone, and proceeded to take some wholesome selfies with fellow Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso and rookie Isack Hadjar.

Those selfies have now been posted to X by Albon, who joked that he was reporting his three rivals to the police.

"911 I'd like to report a robbery," Albon joked to his followers ahead of the crucial Saudi Arabian GP weekend.

Albon's dream Williams start

Albon has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, sitting up in eighth in the drivers' championship standings with 18 points from the first four grand prix weekends of the season.

His partnership with new team-mate Carlos Sainz has propelled the Grove-based outfit up to sixth in the constructors' championship standings, just a point behind fifth-placed Haas.

Verstappen would have been grateful for some light humour during Thursday's media day, having had to field a range of questions about his long-term future with the Red Bull team.

Earlier this week, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko said that Verstappen's future was of 'great concern' to the team, following a clear decline in the team's performance over the last 12 months.

Rumours have suggested that Alonso and Verstappen will partner up at Aston Martin in the future, although Aston Martin have insisted that both Alonso and Lance Stroll are contracted until the end of the 2026 season.

