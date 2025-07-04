Will Martin Brundle be at the F1 British Grand Prix?

Following Martin Brundle’s absence in Austria last weekend, the Sky Sports F1 pundit will be back in action at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

The infamous commentator and pundit was notably missing from last weekend’s coverage in Spielberg, where he took one of his scheduled absences for the 2025 season.

As the F1 calendar has continued to grow, Sky have rotated their commentary and presenting lineup over the years to meet the demands of the hectic racing schedule.

Alongside Brundle, fellow commentator David Croft was also absent in Austria, but both will return for this weekend’s British GP with the pair already out entertaining the crowd at Silverstone.

Martin Brundle and David Croft return

Brundle and Croft return to F1 for British GP

Brundle and Crofty will also be joined at Silverstone by Sky F1 colleagues Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Naomi Schiff, Anthony Davidson, Jenson Button and Ted Kravitz.

Craig Slater returns to conduct post-session interviews in the media pen, with Rachel Brookes absent this weekend at Silverstone.

Croft was replaced by Harry Benjamin last time out in Austria, who also took over from his lead commentary duties at Imola earlier in the year.

Austria is not Croft's final absence of 2025, and the 55-year-old will also skip this year’s Azerbaijan GP after he confirmed at the start of this year that he would miss three events in Imola, Austria and Baku.

Brundle is also expected to undergo further absences in 2025, with the pundit scheduled to miss eight rounds of the season in total.

The 66-year-old has already stepped aside for the Japanese, Imola, Spanish and Austrian grands prix, which means there are four further events that Brundle will miss in 2025.

