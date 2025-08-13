close global

Brundle, socials

Sky F1 legend Martin Brundle ‘HATES’ famous grid walk

Sky Sports F1 icon Martin Brundle 'hates' conducting his famous grid walks, according to his son Alex.

Brundle's pre-race stroll amongst the drivers, their teams, and the usual assortment of celebrities has become must-see viewing for fans across the world

But it turns out the former racer doesn't hold the entertaining segment in quite the same regard.

Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, it was put to Alex that his father often looks like he hates that particular part of his race-day duties, and he agreed in no uncertain terms.

"Yeah, he does hate doing it now," said Alex, who is a successful endurance racer in his own right. "I think he's said it verbatim before, what we both want to do is be race car drivers forever.

"The Brundle dream, in some way, is to do 25 laps every day and then come in the pit lane and everyone goes, 'Brilliant laps Alex, brilliant laps Martin'.

Martin Brundle often manages to catch stars such as Jeremy Clarkson unawares on the grid

'Sassy' Brundle a firm favourite

Brundle Sr is well known for his unique style of questioning, and has been involved in a host of awkward moments with the likes of Mariah Carey, Kylian Mbappe, Jeremy Clarkson, and star of the new F1 film, Brad Pitt.

When asked if his father is as 'sassy' at home as he is on the TV, Alex replied: "100 per cent, that is him."

Brundle Sr made over 150 starts in F1 throughout his racing career, earning nine podium finishes before retiring in 1996.

He has gone on to become a household name in broadcasting, working as a commentator and pundit with ITV, BBC and now Sky Sports, where he has been since 2012.

Martin Brundle Sky Sports F1 Red Flags Podcast
