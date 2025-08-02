Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle calls for Hungarian GP 'delay' in swipe at FIA race director

Sky Sports pundit and F1 legend Martin Brundle has taken a swipe at the FIA’s race director ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

Last Sunday’s Belgian GP was delayed by over an hour due to poor visibility in the wet conditions, with the track practically dried by the time racing got underway at Spa.

The delay drew the ire of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who claimed there would never be classic wet weather races again, and Sky Sports pundit Brundle voiced similar sentiments.

Speaking on Friday at the Hungarian GP, presenter Natalie Pinkham brought up the weather across the race weekend, where Bernie Collins explained: “The forecast keeps changing quite a lot around here.

"We’re in this little bowl at the track and so often it doesn’t really represent what happens in the rest of Budapest and Hungary.

“But there is a risk of thunderstorms on Saturday and heavy rain forecast particularly on Sunday morning. Maybe before we get here but that will be a big reset for the track.”

Brundle however, could not resist a quick jibe at the race director Rui Marques, in reference to the delay at Spa last weekend.

“I think we should delay the race already then if there might be some rain on Sunday,” he said.

The Belgian GP start was delayed

Belgian GP delay criticised by Brundle

While the wet weather delay was criticised by some, other drivers, such as George Russell, believed it was necessary to ensure driver safety due to the poor visibility with the spray from the cars in front.

Across the Belgian GP weekend, the F1 paddock paid tribute to the lives of Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van 't Hoff, who both suffered fatal accidents at the circuit, with safety always at the forefront of concerns at Spa.

“As a racer, you always want to get going. You love driving in the rain,” Russell told the media after the Belgian GP.

"But the fact is, when you’re doing over 200 miles an hour out of Eau Rouge, you literally cannot see anything, you may as well have a blindfold on. It isn’t racing, it’s just stupidity."

