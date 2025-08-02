close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Martin Brundle in 2023

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle calls for Hungarian GP 'delay' in swipe at FIA race director

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle calls for Hungarian GP 'delay' in swipe at FIA race director

Martin Brundle in 2023

Sky Sports pundit and F1 legend Martin Brundle has taken a swipe at the FIA’s race director ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

Last Sunday’s Belgian GP was delayed by over an hour due to poor visibility in the wet conditions, with the track practically dried by the time racing got underway at Spa.

The delay drew the ire of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who claimed there would never be classic wet weather races again, and Sky Sports pundit Brundle voiced similar sentiments.

Speaking on Friday at the Hungarian GP, presenter Natalie Pinkham brought up the weather across the race weekend, where Bernie Collins explained: “The forecast keeps changing quite a lot around here.

"We’re in this little bowl at the track and so often it doesn’t really represent what happens in the rest of Budapest and Hungary.

“But there is a risk of thunderstorms on Saturday and heavy rain forecast particularly on Sunday morning. Maybe before we get here but that will be a big reset for the track.”

Brundle however, could not resist a quick jibe at the race director Rui Marques, in reference to the delay at Spa last weekend.

“I think we should delay the race already then if there might be some rain on Sunday,” he said.

The Belgian GP start was delayed

Belgian GP delay criticised by Brundle

While the wet weather delay was criticised by some, other drivers, such as George Russell, believed it was necessary to ensure driver safety due to the poor visibility with the spray from the cars in front.

Across the Belgian GP weekend, the F1 paddock paid tribute to the lives of Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van 't Hoff, who both suffered fatal accidents at the circuit, with safety always at the forefront of concerns at Spa.

“As a racer, you always want to get going. You love driving in the rain,” Russell told the media after the Belgian GP.

"But the fact is, when you’re doing over 200 miles an hour out of Eau Rouge, you literally cannot see anything, you may as well have a blindfold on. It isn’t racing, it’s just stupidity."

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as team principal issues apology

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview

READ MORE: F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP

Related

Max Verstappen FIA Martin Brundle Hungarian Grand Prix Spa Rui Marques
F1 Results Today: Hamilton and Ferrari deliver statement performance at Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Hamilton and Ferrari deliver statement performance at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull one of THREE F1 teams to make major change for Hungarian GP
Hungarian Grand Prix

Red Bull one of THREE F1 teams to make major change for Hungarian GP

  • Today 11:42

Latest News

Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Budapest

  • 1 minute ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Why is Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff absent from Hungarian GP?

  • 30 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Tsunoda FUMES as Red Bull star takes aim at his own team for woeful Hungarian GP display

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Hamilton and Ferrari deliver statement performance at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen facing ‘massive change’ as Red Bull star admits gamble over 2026 decision

  • 2 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle calls for Hungarian GP 'delay' in swipe at FIA race director

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
75.000+ views

Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

  • 17 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x