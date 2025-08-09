Mercedes contract announcement takes twist after George Russell U-turn
Mercedes contract announcement takes twist after George Russell U-turn
George Russell is not expecting an announcement over the summer break regarding his Mercedes F1 contract.
After rumours ran wild regarding Toto Wolff's interest in signing Max Verstappen to the Silver Arrows, Russell faced constant questioning over why he is yet to receive a new contract with Mercedes beyond the 2025 season.
The 27-year-old can now breathe easy after Verstappen confirmed he will be staying with Red Bull for 2026, but neither Russell nor team-mate Kimi Antonelli have had an official contract extension announced.
The British racer signed off the first half of the F1 season on a high note last weekend, claiming his 21st career podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Antonelli on the other hand only managed to pick up a single point after crossing the line in P10.
Though the current summer shutdown seems like a perfect time for Mercedes to announce the future of their driver duo, Russell has insisted he feels 'no time pressure' for that to happen.
"There's no time pressure. It will happen, it will happen," the Mercedes star told Sky Sports prior to the summer break, adding: "It's when, not if."
What is stopping Mercedes from re-signing Russell?
Discussing Russell's complex contract scenario in Hungary, Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle said: "Performance is everything, there's no doubt about it. They all roughly know what each other earns, so George is not going to want to be underpaid. Why should he be?
"He'll want some certainty. What he won't want to do is find himself in this position again next year if Max Verstappen happens to be on the market.
"If I were managing George, I would have said, 'Don't say you'll drive for nothing' or 'Don't say you'll pay, please, because that's going to come back and hurt us somewhere'."
The former driver continued with his assessment of why Mercedes are yet to announce a new contract for Russell, stating that he believes the situation is now in Russell's favour.
"The cards have turned around, haven't they? Because suddenly George is by far and away the best driver available in the world of Formula 1 who doesn't have a contract next year.
"So now, suddenly, he's like, 'I'm going to slow this down a little bit.' That's how I'm reading it."
The four-time grands prix winner is managed by Mercedes and has frequently denied talking to other teams throughout this year's contract negotiations, yet Brundle's point remains a valid one and the Brit would certainly be an attractive addition to any of Mercedes' rivals should he find a better offer eslewhere.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo issues F1 future update as legendary return confirmed at famous track
READ MORE: New Red Bull F1 team principal in Max Verstappen disagreement
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton ranks his disaster Ferrari debut against other F1 seasons
- 12 minutes ago
Christian Horner’s F1 return hits ANOTHER stumbling block
- 57 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton announcement sees fans admitting F1 retirement fears
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes contract announcement takes twist after George Russell U-turn
- 2 hours ago
Why F1’s female fan-base has quadrupled since 2017
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Daniel Ricciardo issues F1 future update as legendary return confirmed at famous track
- Today 16:11
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Horner tipped for Ferrari success as Red Bull risk being ‘SLOWEST’ team on the grid
- 20 july