George Russell in F1 rival talks as Mercedes star hit with brutal reality

George Russell has reportedly been in contact with several F1 teams as rumours over his Mercedes future continues to swirl.

The 27-year-old's contract is up at the end of the 2025 campaign, and with four-time champion Max Verstappen consistently linked with a move from Red Bull to the Silver Arrows, Russell finds himself in an uncomfortable position.

Russell has remained relaxed about the matter, insisting that he is confident he will be offered a new deal, and has previously denied that he is exploring other options.

But respected broadcaster Martin Brundle has now cast doubt over that statement, revealing that the Brit has indeed been involved in discussions with rival bosses.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 ahead of last weekend's British Grand Prix, Brundle said: "I think Mercedes and Toto [Wolff], in particular, are so invested in Kimi Antonelli as the future star and I know that George has been making contact with other teams."

Verstappen poses major Mercedes problem

Brundle went on to suggest that even if it was to be rookie Antonelli who would be dropped, it wouldn't necessarily be a good thing for Russell considering that he once again be resigned to second-driver status having previously spent several years in the shadow of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Brundle's verdict continued, posing a tricky challenge for Toto Wolff's outfit.

George Russell may be axed by Toto Wolff if Max Verstappen becomes available

"Would they want to risk putting Antonelli, their future star, up against Max Verstappen?

"Max has broken a lot of team-mates because of speed. Would they want to lose George Russell? One of their own, who they manage.

"And Max comes with a little bit of baggage - it's not the easiest group to handle, and he's broken his team-mates.

"We'll have to wait and see exactly how that plays out. But I can see why, if you're running a Formula 1 team and Verstappen is in the marketplace, you've got to consider hiring him."

There is plenty of bad blood between Russell and Verstappen on the track, with the pair involved in several high-profile clashes over the past 12 months.

Russell accused the Dutchman of being a 'bully' as the 2024 campaign approached its conclusion, and the tension has since spilled over into the 2025 season, with Verstappen heavily punished having been deemed to intentionally collide with his rival at the Canadian GP.

