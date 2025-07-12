close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Christian Horner and Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has replaced Christian Horner as the longest-serving team principal still working in the sport.

Earlier this week, Red Bull made the shocking announcement that Horner had been sacked with immediate effect, with former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies taking up the helm instead.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

At the end of the 2004 F1 season, Jaguar was acquired by Red Bull and the energy drink giants selected Horner to lead their project in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Horner, just 31 years old at the time, became the youngest F1 team principal in history when he joined Red Bull in 2005.

20 years later and the Brit held another record of being the longest-serving F1 boss, but after his abrupt axe midway through 2025, Wolff now holds that title.

How long has every 2025 F1 principal served with their teams?

As the sport bids farewell to Horner after 20 years, 14 titles and 124 grand prix wins, here is the updated list of every team principal and how long they have served in the role with their current teams.

Wolff has replaced Horner as the F1 boss with the most years at the helm and the reshuffle within the Red Bull family has introduced some new faces.

F1 Team Principals 2025

Constructor Team Principal Date Appointed Duration
MercedesToto Wolff21 Jan 201312 y, 173 d
FerrariFrédéric Vasseur9 Jan 20232 y, 185 d
McLarenAndrea Stella13 Dec 20222 y, 212 d
WilliamsJames Vowles20 Feb 20232 y, 143 d
HaasAyao Komatsu10 Jan 20241 y, 184 d
Aston MartinAndy Cowell10 Jan 20250 y, 183 d
Sauber/Audi F1Jonathan Wheatley1 Apr 20250 y, 103 d
AlpineFlavio Briatore6 May 20250 y, 67 d
AlpineSteve Nielsen4 Jul 20250 y, 8 d
Red BullLaurent Mekies9 Jul 20250 y, 4 d
Racing BullsAlan Permane9 Jul 20250 y, 4 d

READ MORE: Reason for Christian Horner's Red Bull sacking 'revealed'

Related

Red Bull Mercedes F1 Christian Horner Toto Wolff Laurent Mekies
Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff arrive for crunch talks over Mercedes move
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff arrive for crunch talks over Mercedes move

  • Yesterday 20:57
Max Verstappen's team 'want answers' from Red Bull over Christian Horner sacking
Red Bull Crisis

Max Verstappen's team 'want answers' from Red Bull over Christian Horner sacking

  • Yesterday 18:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 53 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen wants answers as star driver summoned to team HQ

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix

YouTuber arrested after '£30k damage' to F1 car reported at British GP

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo takes action over F1 retirement backlash

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff arrive for crunch talks over Mercedes move

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes chief 'approves' Max Verstappen F1 transfer

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june
 Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
100.000+ views

Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points

  • 30 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x