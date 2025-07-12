Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has replaced Christian Horner as the longest-serving team principal still working in the sport.
Earlier this week, Red Bull made the shocking announcement that Horner had been sacked with immediate effect, with former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies taking up the helm instead.
At the end of the 2004 F1 season, Jaguar was acquired by Red Bull and the energy drink giants selected Horner to lead their project in the pinnacle of motorsport.
Horner, just 31 years old at the time, became the youngest F1 team principal in history when he joined Red Bull in 2005.
20 years later and the Brit held another record of being the longest-serving F1 boss, but after his abrupt axe midway through 2025, Wolff now holds that title.
How long has every 2025 F1 principal served with their teams?
As the sport bids farewell to Horner after 20 years, 14 titles and 124 grand prix wins, here is the updated list of every team principal and how long they have served in the role with their current teams.
Wolff has replaced Horner as the F1 boss with the most years at the helm and the reshuffle within the Red Bull family has introduced some new faces.
F1 Team Principals 2025
|Constructor
|Team Principal
|Date Appointed
|Duration
|Mercedes
|Toto Wolff
|21 Jan 2013
|12 y, 173 d
|Ferrari
|Frédéric Vasseur
|9 Jan 2023
|2 y, 185 d
|McLaren
|Andrea Stella
|13 Dec 2022
|2 y, 212 d
|Williams
|James Vowles
|20 Feb 2023
|2 y, 143 d
|Haas
|Ayao Komatsu
|10 Jan 2024
|1 y, 184 d
|Aston Martin
|Andy Cowell
|10 Jan 2025
|0 y, 183 d
|Sauber/Audi F1
|Jonathan Wheatley
|1 Apr 2025
|0 y, 103 d
|Alpine
|Flavio Briatore
|6 May 2025
|0 y, 67 d
|Alpine
|Steve Nielsen
|4 Jul 2025
|0 y, 8 d
|Red Bull
|Laurent Mekies
|9 Jul 2025
|0 y, 4 d
|Racing Bulls
|Alan Permane
|9 Jul 2025
|0 y, 4 d
