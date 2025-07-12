Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has replaced Christian Horner as the longest-serving team principal still working in the sport.

Earlier this week, Red Bull made the shocking announcement that Horner had been sacked with immediate effect, with former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies taking up the helm instead.

At the end of the 2004 F1 season, Jaguar was acquired by Red Bull and the energy drink giants selected Horner to lead their project in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Horner, just 31 years old at the time, became the youngest F1 team principal in history when he joined Red Bull in 2005.

20 years later and the Brit held another record of being the longest-serving F1 boss, but after his abrupt axe midway through 2025, Wolff now holds that title.

How long has every 2025 F1 principal served with their teams?

As the sport bids farewell to Horner after 20 years, 14 titles and 124 grand prix wins, here is the updated list of every team principal and how long they have served in the role with their current teams.

Wolff has replaced Horner as the F1 boss with the most years at the helm and the reshuffle within the Red Bull family has introduced some new faces.

F1 Team Principals 2025

Constructor Team Principal Date Appointed Duration Mercedes Toto Wolff 21 Jan 2013 12 y, 173 d Ferrari Frédéric Vasseur 9 Jan 2023 2 y, 185 d McLaren Andrea Stella 13 Dec 2022 2 y, 212 d Williams James Vowles 20 Feb 2023 2 y, 143 d Haas Ayao Komatsu 10 Jan 2024 1 y, 184 d Aston Martin Andy Cowell 10 Jan 2025 0 y, 183 d Sauber/Audi F1 Jonathan Wheatley 1 Apr 2025 0 y, 103 d Alpine Flavio Briatore 6 May 2025 0 y, 67 d Alpine Steve Nielsen 4 Jul 2025 0 y, 8 d Red Bull Laurent Mekies 9 Jul 2025 0 y, 4 d Racing Bulls Alan Permane 9 Jul 2025 0 y, 4 d

