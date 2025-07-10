Reason for Christian Horner's Red Bull sacking 'revealed'

More light has been shed on the reasons behind Christian Horner's stunning dismissal as Red Bull F1 team principal.

Horner's two-decade tenure in charge of the F1 giants came to an abrupt end this week, with the 51-year-old issuing an emotional goodbye to the team with whom he celebrated 14 world championship victories.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner axe triggers ANOTHER team principal change as Vasseur Ferrari disagreement emerges

While his departure has sent shockwaves throughout the sporting world, the announcement was perhaps not as big a surprise within F1 itself.

According to Auto Motor und Sport's F1 expert Michael Schmidt, there had been trouble brewing behind the scenes for some time.

"It was in the air," he said. "Team Verstappen and also Red Bull Austria wanted Horner to either leave or at least have his powers curtailed.

"He simply had too much power and too much say in the team. And the fact that it has now come so suddenly is a surprise.

"On the other hand, it has to be said that Verstappen's exit clause expires at the end of the month.

"They probably wanted to show him the facts beforehand, 'We'll do what you want', and then released Horner."

Christian Horner was dismissed as Red Bull team principal this week

F1 expert claims Red Bull bosses 'got nervous'

Discussing the reasons for Horner's sacking, Schmidt also suggested to AMuS that the impact of accusations of misconduct made against the Brit last season were detrimental to the company's reputation.

The former F1 boss was officially cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation, but Schmidt declared: "Of course, there were also a few other reasons why they got nervous.

"One was the image of the brand, which suffered badly. In recent years, it has to be said, especially last year.

"He also caused a few minor and major scandals with his manner, let's say.

"And then of course the sporting decline, and the Thai majority owners also noticed that."

Red Bull are now facing up to the realistic prospect of ending the year without a title for the first time since 2020.

With half of the season now in the books, the Milton Keynes-based outfit sit fourth in the constructors' standings, while four-time drivers' champion Max Verstappen is 69 points adrift of leader Oscar Piastri.

READ MORE: Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

Related