Christian Horner breaks silence after BRUTAL Red Bull sacking

Christian Horner has issued an emotional statement in the wake of his shock Red Bull sacking.

The Brit's 20-year tenure as team principal of the F1 giants came to an end in stunning fashion on Wednesday, with former Racing Bulls chief Laurent Mekies immediately announced as his successor.

During an incredible era with Red Bull, Horner oversaw more than 400 grands prix, 124 race victories, eight drivers' titles and six constructors' championships.

Success has been in short supply in 2025 however, with the team currently sitting fourth in the constructors' standings and a chance of reclaiming their crown from McLaren likely over already with just half the campaign in the books.

Horner was visibly upset as he delivered a heartfelt farewell speech to his fellow team-mates at team headquarters, and has now taken to social media to publicly pay tribute to those colleagues, as well as the fans and rivals who have played such a key role in his journey to the top of the sport.

Christian Horner's two-decade spell as Red Bull boss is over

Horner says Red Bull goodbye with 'heavy heart'

Writing on Instagram, Horner said: "After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the Team I have absolutely loved.

"Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved.

"Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that. It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic Team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

"Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to 6 Constructors Championships and 8 Drivers Championships.

"Equally, thank you to our rivals, with whom there would be no racing at all. You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible.

"The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

"Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.

"It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 - and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today.

"Thank You, Christian."

