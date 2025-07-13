close global

Pérez, Cadillac, socials

F1 News Today: Sergio Perez comeback given green light as Cadillac boss issues line-up statement

Axed F1 star Sergio Perez has been given the seal of approval to return to the sport.

Cadillac F1 boss addresses driver line-up criticism with telling statement

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has lifted the lid on why the 2026 newcomers are taking their time to announce their driver line-up.

F1 champion issues damning doubts over Red Bull future in team 'coup' claim

A former F1 world champion has taken to social media to express his doubts over the future of Red Bull in the wake of a turbulent week for the team.

The major hurdle BLOCKING Christian Horner's F1 return

Earlier this week, shockwaves were sent through the F1 community when Red Bull announced the immediate sacking of team principal Christian Horner, but a return to the paddock wouldn't be easy.

Axed F1 boss takes aim at FIA stewards over controversial penalty verdict

Axed F1 boss Guenther Steiner has hit out at the FIA race stewards after a controversial penalty was awarded at last weekend's British Grand Prix.

George Russell wants Carlos Sainz partnership as Mercedes exit rumours swirl

Mercedes star George Russell has revealed he would love nothing more than to team up with F1 rival Carlos Sainz.

