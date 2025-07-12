F1 champion issues damning doubts over Red Bull future in team 'coup' claim
A former F1 world champion has taken to social media to express his doubts over the future of Red Bull in the wake of a turbulent week for the team.
Christian Horner was sensationally relieved of his duties as team principal on Wednesday, with former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies stepping into the position with immediate effect.
But Damon Hill - who won the drivers' title in 1996 - believes the Frenchman faces an almost impossible task to live up to his predecessor.
Taking to social media platform 'X', the 64-year-old said: "CH [Christian Horner] enjoyed massive support from the team he built. I really doubt if a replacement will be able to fill those boots.
"This might not be the great new beginning some are hoping for. A Palace Coup rarely has good outcomes.
"But it will be a huge story for F1, seeing how this goes," the champion concluded.
Horner exit raises Red Bull questions
Horner was visibly emotional as he bid farewell to his colleagues at Red Bull headquarters this week, and the tributes have since flooded in from those who worked alongside him during his two decades at the helm.
It remains to be seen where his future lies, with Alpine and Ferrari touted as two potential destinations by pundits.
His surprise exit comes as the Milton Keynes-based outfit tries to salvage what has been a disastrous campaign to date.
Sitting 288 points off leaders McLaren in the constructors' championship, their chances of regaining their crown are all but over with half of the 2025 season remaining.
Their hopes of ensuring it is not to be a trophyless year now rest with defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen.
But the Dutchman lost further ground to McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at last weekend's British Grand Prix, and requires an extraordinary turn of events to occur if he is to collect a fifth title in succession.
With speculation over Verstappen's own future continuing to dominate the headlines, Red Bull - and Mekies - have an uphill struggle in front of them as they begin a new era.
