Christian Horner’s F1 Future: The TWO teams axed Red Bull chief could join

You have to hand it to Red Bull. They certainly know how to liven up an otherwise mundane midweek.

Yes, the announcement that Christian Horner had been relieved of his duties as team principal early on Wednesday morning caught everyone - well almost everyone - off guard.

The 51-year-old has been a central figure in the team's emergence as one of F1's top dogs since their inception in 2005, guiding them to 14 world titles over two decades at the helm.

Make no mistake, for all his faults, replacing him will be no mean feat. Good luck Monsieur Mekies!

But while the rest of the sporting world tries to get their head around the biggest story of 2025, Horner can afford to sit back and relax as he rides off into the sunset as a bona fide F1 legend.

There's no chance of that happening though is there? It's hard to believe early retirement would suit him.

So the question is, what's next?

Fred Vasseur is coming under increasing pressure at Ferrari this season

Can Horner bring back Ferrari glory days?

On paper, it's the dream destination.

In Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, the Scuderia have two of the most talented drivers on the grid.

Current team boss Fred Vasseur can't seem to get the best out of them. No wins (or podiums in Hamilton's case) this season tells its own story.

No wonder he's feeling the pressure.

Indeed, just last month, Horner was tipped as a potential replacement for Vasseur, albeit he was quick to shoot any such notion down.

But now? You'd have to think he would at least be open to a discussion with Ferrari chairman John Elkann - a known admirer of Horner - should he pick up the phone.

Of course, that prospect will depend on whether or not the Italian outfit can somehow rediscover the kind of form which saw them finish second in the constructors' championship last season. Chance would be a fine thing.

Yet taking charge at the Prancing Horse - however glamorous a role it may seem - isn't without its challenges.

The pressure Horner experienced at Red Bull would pale into insignificance the second he stepped through the doors at Maranello.

At Ferrari, he wouldn't just be representing a team. He would be representing a nation, and an expectant one at that.

Whether he would be willing to take his wife Geri and young family to start a new life in Italy is also up for debate. They will always be the priority.

Which is why an option a little closer to home might just be more appealing...

Could Christian Horner be set to team up with Flavio Briatore at Alpine?

Alpine an intriguing option

They may not have quite the same standing in the sport as Red Bull or Ferrari, but Alpine are an intriguing proposition.

First and foremost, with the team based a few miles down the road, Horner wouldn't need to uproot his whole life. Big tick there then.

They are also - as luck would have it - in need of a team principal following the resignation of Oliver Oakes earlier this year. Another one for the 'pros' column.

Of course, working for Alpine means working for Flavio Briatore. But that, believe it or not, could work in Horner's favour, with the pair striking up a friendship over the years.

“20 years at the top says it all, a competitor on the track but also a friend off track,” said Briatore in an Instagram tribute. “Wishing you all the best on your next adventure.”

But much like Ferrari - and most teams for that matter - there are no shortage of problems to tackle at Alpine.

They are currently rooted to the bottom of the constructors' standings on 19 points, and can't find a solution to their second-driver problem which has plagued them all year.

Pierre Gasly is essentially fighting a one-man battle having seen team-mates Jack Doohan - axed earlier this season - and Franco Colapinto having a miserable time of it.

At least things could only get better.

And with the introduction of new regulations fast approaching in 2026, Alpine - powered by a Mercedes engine - could be the blank page on which Horner could write his next F1 chapter.

