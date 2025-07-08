Lewis Hamilton ‘not enough’ for Ferrari as iconic era comes to abrupt end

Italian F1 media have reviewed Lewis Hamilton's performance at Silverstone after the Ferrari star missed out on his first grand prix podium with the Scuderia.

Hamilton has stood on the podium during every race at Silverstone since 2014, but instead was beaten to third by Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg last weekend, bringing an abrupt end to his impressive era of podium dominance at the track.

F1 HEADLINES: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

The result was no doubt disappointing for Hamilton, who even looked likely to take pole position during qualifying on Saturday, but was unable to convert Ferrari's improved pace into a podium finish.

As a result of Hamilton's performance, Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport ranked the champion amongst the highest of the drivers at Silverstone, commending the Brit for his fighting spirit.

The report noted a transformed Hamilton compared to previous races, but concluded that his desire was 'not enough' to secure him a spot on the podium.

"At Silverstone he transforms. With a still not perfect Ferrari he fights like a lion, but then stops at the foot of the podium. It cannot be enough, but the spirit was not lacking," it read.

Ferrari under-deliver at Silverstone

Ferrari struggled in the wet at Silverstone

Hamilton lamented how tricky the car was to handle throughout the British GP, with his team-mate Charles Leclerc also suffering behind the wheel of the temperamental SF-25.

Leclerc described Sunday's race as one of the 'most difficult of his career', where he pitted for slicks at the end of the formation lap and was unable to progress in the slippery conditions.

The 27-year-old could only manage P14 after a late off at Maggotts/Becketts cost him significantly, with the Monegasque star stating that his extreme setup made the car difficult to handle.

Gazzetta described Leclerc's British GP as a 'weekend to forget' and ranked the Ferrari driver lower than Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion's victory over his team-mate perhaps the only positive to take from a race which brought an end to his miraculous podium record.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton in heartwarming moment with pregnant Sky F1 presenter at Silverstone

Related