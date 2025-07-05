close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen STUNS Silverstone as Lewis Hamilton fairytale denied

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen STUNS Silverstone as Lewis Hamilton fairytale denied

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

F1 champion Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position at Silverstone after the Ferrari star looked impressive throughout the British Grand Prix weekend.

Seemingly behind on Friday and Saturday, Verstappen managed to put a stunning lap together for pole ahead of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

READ MORE: FIA announce MASSIVE punishment for F1 star at British Grand Prix

Hamilton was close to clinching pole position at Silverstone, where he set the fastest time in Q2, but was unable to put a tidy lap together to secure a front row start with Ferrari.

Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda was knocked out in Q2 and Silverstone marks the sixth consecutive weekend the Japanese driver has failed to make Q3.

Elsewhere, Franco Colapinto caused a red flag in Q1 after he suffered a huge spin and veered off the track into the barriers, spitting out gravel in his wake.

The Argentine driver managed to get his Alpine going again but eventually stopped on track at Copse corner, unable to return his car to the pits and prompted a red flag.

Both Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman will serve a grid penalty for Sunday's race, with the Mercedes star facing a three-place grid drop and the Haas driver a 10-place demotion.

F1 Qualifying Results: British Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:24.892secs
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.103
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.118
4George RussellMercedes+0.137
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.203
6Charles LeclercFerrari+0.229
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.482
8Oliver BearmanHaas+0.579
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.729
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.893
11Carlos SainzWilliamsOUT IN Q2
12Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q2
13Isack HadjarRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
14Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q2
15Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q2
16 Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q1
17Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN Q1
18Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
19Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q1
20Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen makes EXIT decision as Russell contract verdict issued

Related

Lewis Hamilton Alpine Haas Kimi Antonelli Silverstone British Grand Prix
F1 star has 'helicopters on standby' at Silverstone as birth of child imminent
British Grand Prix

F1 star has 'helicopters on standby' at Silverstone as birth of child imminent

  • 2 hours ago
FIA announce MASSIVE punishment for F1 star at British Grand Prix
British Grand Prix

FIA announce MASSIVE punishment for F1 star at British Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

British Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen STUNS Silverstone as Lewis Hamilton fairytale denied

  • 22 minutes ago
British Grand Prix Qualifying

Under pressure F1 star sparks red flag at British GP after HUGE crash

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix

F1 2025 British Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Silverstone as teams braced for chaotic conditions

  • 2 hours ago
British Grand Prix

F1 star has 'helicopters on standby' at Silverstone as birth of child imminent

  • 2 hours ago
British Grand Prix

FIA announce MASSIVE punishment for F1 star at British Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
British Grand Prix

British F1 star CRASHES on way into the pits at Silverstone

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june
 Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
100.000+ views

Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points

  • 30 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x