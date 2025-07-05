F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen STUNS Silverstone as Lewis Hamilton fairytale denied
F1 champion Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position at Silverstone after the Ferrari star looked impressive throughout the British Grand Prix weekend.
Seemingly behind on Friday and Saturday, Verstappen managed to put a stunning lap together for pole ahead of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Hamilton was close to clinching pole position at Silverstone, where he set the fastest time in Q2, but was unable to put a tidy lap together to secure a front row start with Ferrari.
Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda was knocked out in Q2 and Silverstone marks the sixth consecutive weekend the Japanese driver has failed to make Q3.
Elsewhere, Franco Colapinto caused a red flag in Q1 after he suffered a huge spin and veered off the track into the barriers, spitting out gravel in his wake.
The Argentine driver managed to get his Alpine going again but eventually stopped on track at Copse corner, unable to return his car to the pits and prompted a red flag.
Both Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman will serve a grid penalty for Sunday's race, with the Mercedes star facing a three-place grid drop and the Haas driver a 10-place demotion.
F1 Qualifying Results: British Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:24.892secs
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.103
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.118
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.137
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.203
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.229
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.482
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.579
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.729
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.893
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
