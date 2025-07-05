Under pressure F1 star sparks red flag at British GP after HUGE crash
An early red flag halted qualifying at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix after under pressure F1 star Franco Colapinto crashed out of the session.
Argentine youngster Colapinto got onto the kerb at the exit of Stowe corner, before his Alpine span around and into the gravel.
Colapinto gently nudged the barriers, and therefore tried to get going once again, but his damaged car could not make it back to the pits, and that caused a red flag delay to qualifying.
Flavio Briatore was seen with his head in his hands, as Colapinto's future as an Alpine driver remains unclear.
"Sorry I lost the rears," Colapinto said on team radio. "Probably touched a bump or something, it just went, the rears."
The session was delayed for around five minutes, with Q1 resuming at 3:21pm local time (BST).
Will Colapinto be replaced?
Colapinto's early mistake means that, barring any grid penalties, he will start the race in last position.
Alpine are sat rock bottom of the constructors' championship, and have only scored 11 points throughout the season, all courtesy of Pierre Gasly.
Colapinto replaced Jack Doohan after just six races of the season, and rumours have been spreading that Colapinto could also be replaced, as the team look to propel themselves up the standings.
10-time F1 race winner Valtteri Bottas has been tipped to replace the youngster, with his vast experience being seen as desirable to the struggling team.
