How to watch qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix

See you later sprint! It's time for F1® qualifying for the main race at the Canadian Grand Prix and here's how you can watch it for FREE!

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has hosted many iconic races over the years, from Lewis Hamilton's first ever race victory to Jenson Button's gruelling journey to glory in F1's longest ever race.

Now, the brand new F1 cars will race in Montreal for the first time as we enjoy one last stop off in North America before strapping in for the European stint of the season.

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Can George Russell gain the upper hand over team-mate Kimi Antonelli? Or will McLaren and Ferrari have something to say about the Mercedes party?

To celebrate the Canadian GP, the F1 Store is offering 25 per cent off selected lines until 5pm BST on Monday, May 25, with code: CANADA25. No luck finding the item you’re after? GPFans have you covered with an exclusive reader discount. Use code: GPFANS17 to get up to 17 per cent off all lines.

READ MORE: F1 star crashes after hitting animal at Canadian GP

F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

After all the sprint action earlier in the day, qualifying gets underway at 16:00 local time (ET) on Saturday, May 23 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, May 23, 2026

Location Time Local time (ET) 16:00 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 21:00 Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 22:00 Saturday United States (CT) 15:00 Saturday United States (PT) 13:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 17:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 04:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 05:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 06:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 14:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 05:00 Sunday China (CST) 04:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 22:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 23:00 Saturday India (IST) 01:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 04:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 23:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 00:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 23:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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