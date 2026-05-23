F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
How to watch qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix
See you later sprint! It's time for F1® qualifying for the main race at the Canadian Grand Prix and here's how you can watch it for FREE!
The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has hosted many iconic races over the years, from Lewis Hamilton's first ever race victory to Jenson Button's gruelling journey to glory in F1's longest ever race.
Now, the brand new F1 cars will race in Montreal for the first time as we enjoy one last stop off in North America before strapping in for the European stint of the season.
Can George Russell gain the upper hand over team-mate Kimi Antonelli? Or will McLaren and Ferrari have something to say about the Mercedes party?
To celebrate the Canadian GP, the F1 Store is offering 25 per cent off selected lines until 5pm BST on Monday, May 25, with code: CANADA25. No luck finding the item you’re after? GPFans have you covered with an exclusive reader discount. Use code: GPFANS17 to get up to 17 per cent off all lines.
READ MORE: F1 star crashes after hitting animal at Canadian GP
F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Canadian Grand Prix
After all the sprint action earlier in the day, qualifying gets underway at 16:00 local time (ET) on Saturday, May 23 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:
Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (ET)
|16:00 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|21:00 Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|22:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|15:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|13:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|17:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|04:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|05:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|06:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|14:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|05:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|04:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|22:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|23:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|01:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|04:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|23:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|00:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|23:00 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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