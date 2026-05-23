F1 Sprint Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race

The third sprint race of the F1 2026 championship gets underway today (Saturday, May 23) in Montreal during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

After an interlude between rounds four and five of the 2026 championship, F1 has taken a short hop, skip and jump over to Montreal this weekend.

And the best bit (depending on your persuasion)? It's a sprint weekend. Which means a juicy 23-lap race to sink your teeth into instead another free practice session.

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It's George Russell on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race, with Kimi Antonelli in second, while Lando Norris completes the top three in the McLaren.

Here's how you can watch in your region!

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F1 Race Times - Canadian Grand Prix sprint

Lights out for the Canadian Grand Prix sprint is today (Saturday, May 23, 2026), at noon local time (ET) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

In the UK, that means lights out is at 17:00 (BST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, May 23, 2026

Location Time Local time (ET) 12:00 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 17:00 Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 18:00 Saturday United States (CT) 11:00 Saturday United States (PT) 09:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 13:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 00:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 01:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 02:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 10:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 01:00 Sunday China (CST) 00:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 18:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 19:00 Saturday India (IST) 21:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 00:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 19:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 20:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 19:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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