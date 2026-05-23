F1 Sprint Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Sprint Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race
The third sprint race of the F1 2026 championship gets underway today (Saturday, May 23) in Montreal during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.
After an interlude between rounds four and five of the 2026 championship, F1 has taken a short hop, skip and jump over to Montreal this weekend.
And the best bit (depending on your persuasion)? It's a sprint weekend. Which means a juicy 23-lap race to sink your teeth into instead another free practice session.
It's George Russell on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race, with Kimi Antonelli in second, while Lando Norris completes the top three in the McLaren.
Here's how you can watch in your region!
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F1 Race Times - Canadian Grand Prix sprint
Lights out for the Canadian Grand Prix sprint is today (Saturday, May 23, 2026), at noon local time (ET) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
In the UK, that means lights out is at 17:00 (BST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Sprint Race - Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (ET)
|12:00 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|17:00 Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|18:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|11:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|09:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|13:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|00:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|01:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|02:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|10:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|01:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|00:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|18:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|19:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|21:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|00:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|19:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|20:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|19:00 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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