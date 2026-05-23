Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix FREE

How you can watch the fifth round of the F1 2026 campaign at the Canadian Grand Prix

F1 returns to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the fifth round of the 2026 season this weekend, with the Canadian Grand Prix taking centre stage after a three-week break.

After the planned lengthy gap between races, teams have been hard at work back at the factory to fine-tune details, setups, and to model and test potential upgrades to their cars.

Mercedes were pegged back by their rivals' impressive upgrade packages last time out in Miami – with Toto Wolff admitting that the Silver Arrows planning to hold off on their big upgrades until Canada put them 'out of sync' with the likes of McLaren and Ferrari.

Article continues under video

Of course, Kimi Antonelli went ahead and won that race anyway as mild to moderate chaos unfolded behind him, although team-mate George Russell finished off the podium in fourth place.

Mercedes have brought those upgrades this week though, with eight on the FIA's list for the race weekend, compared to McLaren's seven and Ferrari's...none.

Another important thing to note, Canada is also the third sprint weekend of the season with just one practice session to welcome the drivers back into the 2026 campaign.

You can catch highlights of all the competitive action from Montreal for free on Channel 4.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen says he IS staying in F1 but it may not be with Red Bull

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Canadian Grand Prix?

You can watch highlights from sprint qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix on Channel 4 at 01:05 on Saturday, May 23, which will then be repeated at 09:00.

Sprint race and main race qualifying highlights will air at 01:10 on Sunday, May 24, which will then be repeated at 08.30, with Ariana Bravo and Billy Monger to take you through the action.

The highlights from the Canadian Grand Prix proper will then air at 01:20 on Monday, May 4, which will then be repeated at the more reasonable time of 09:40 on Monday morning.

If you miss any of the running from the race weekend in Montreal, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari contract announcement

Related