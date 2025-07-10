Christian Horner REPLACEMENT issues official statement

Christian Horner's Red Bull replacement has issued an official statement after taking on the role of team principal at the F1 giants.

Laurent Mekies was immediately confirmed as the man to step into Horner's shoes following the Brit's shock sacking on Wednesday, with the Frenchman promoted from sister team, Racing Bulls.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner axe triggers ANOTHER team principal change as Vasseur Ferrari disagreement emerges

Mekies - who was also confirmed as Red Bull's CEO - has been replaced by Alan Permane, having previously occupied the role of racing director at the junior outfit.

In a statement posted via the Red Bull X account, Mekies said: "Over the last year and a half, it has been an absolute privilege to lead Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and I would like to thank all of our talented people both in Faenza and Milton Keynes.

"Looking to the future, I am excited to be taking on the role of CEO and team principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most successful and dynamic teams in the sport.

"It's an honour to be part of this group with brilliant people that will embody the Red Bull spirit.

"Together we will achieve great results, building on the incredible legacy left by Christian Horner during his two decades in charge."

Laurent Mekies had ben in charge at Racing Bulls since the summer of 2023

Mekies facing huge Red Bull F1 challenge

Mekies' journey in F1 began back in 2002 having joined Minardi as their race engineer.

He went on to become chief engineer as the team transitioned to Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2006, and was later appointed head of vehicle development.

The 48-year-old took on the position of safety director within the FIA in 2014, and would also operate as the governing body's F1 deputy race director before being named as sporting director at Ferrari.

After leaving the Prancing Horse in 2023, he became VCARB (now Racing Bulls) team principal, a role he held until he was ushered in to replace Horner at Red Bull on July 9, 2025.

Mekies has a big job on his hands to turn the team's fortunes around having fallen further behind their rivals in 2025.

They currently sit fourth in the constructors' standings, 288 points behind defending champions McLaren.

And with star driver Max Verstappen's title defence on shaky ground, this year could turn out to be Red Bull's first season without taking home a trophy since 2020.

READ MORE: Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

Related