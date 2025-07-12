The major hurdle BLOCKING Christian Horner's F1 return

Earlier this week, shockwaves were sent through the F1 community when Red Bull announced the immediate sacking of team principal Christian Horner.

After 20 years, 14 titles and two periods of championship domination, Horner's time as Red Bull CEO and F1 boss has come to an abrupt end, so where does it leave him now?

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen wants answers as star driver summoned to team HQ

In his emotional farewell speech at the Milton Keynes factory earlier this week, Horner revealed that whilst he had been axed from his role as team principal, he was technically still employed by the energy drink giants.

Speaking to the crowd, the 51-year-old said: "I was informed by Red Bull that, operationally, I will no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering.

"I will still remain employed by the company, but operationally, the baton will be handed over."

His responsibilities have now been officially handed over to former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies, who received an instant promotion to guide the main team through the fallout of Horner's exit.

Following the immediate reshuffle within the former constructors' champions, questions have immediately been raised on what the future holds for Horner, who just weeks ago admitted to being in talks with Ferrari.

Christian Horner is no longer operationally involved in Red Bull F1 team

Red Bull still hold the key to Horner's F1 future

Reports are now circulating that the Scuderia want nothing to do with the Brit following a tumultuous year at Red Bull, but the fact that they were interested at any point of the season proves there could still be a place for him on the grid.

After the news of his exit dropped, Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok weighed up Horner's options, noting that his relationship with Flavio Briatore could prove vital to securing a leadership role away from Red Bull.

However, as long as Horner remains an employee of Red Bull, this will act as a hurdle to any rivals looking to acquire his service as team principal, unable to simply snap him up as a free agent.

If Ferrari, Alpine or any constructor on the grid want to sign him, they would have to consider the fact that he remains technically employed by Red Bull, just not operationally involved.

READ MORE: Reason for Christian Horner's Red Bull sacking 'revealed'

Related