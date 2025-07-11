Helmut Marko issues statement on Red Bull future after Christian Horner axe

Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has opened up on the team's future following the shock dismissal of Christian Horner.

Horner was removed from his position as team principal with immediate effect on Wednesday, with former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies stepping up to replace him.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

Following the bombshell announcement, Marko has issued a statement thanking the 51-year-old for his vital contribution towards making the team what it is today, declaring the squad's intention to do everything in their power to help star driver Max Verstappen secure a fifth consecutive drivers' title.

In a post published on the official Red Bull Instagram account, Marko said: "Christian and I have worked together very successfully for over 20 years - both in Formula 1 and in Formula 3000.

"I would like to sincerely thank Christian for that. During this time, we were able to celebrate an incredible number of outstanding achievements.

"We helped developed two World Drivers’ Champions and several Grand Prix winners. That has always been - and still is - the Red Bull way.

"As for the current sporting situation: there are still twelve races to go, and we will continue to fight for the Drivers’ Championship as long as it's mathematically possible."

Helmut Marko has paid tribute to Christian Horner following his exit

Verstappen's Red Bull future in the balance

Verstappen - who paid his own tribute to Horner on social media - has a fight on his hands to retain his crown as he enters the second half of the 2025 campaign.

The Dutchman has celebrated just two wins all year, and currently trails McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the standings following a fifth-place finish at last weekend's British Grand Prix.

Marko's declaration of commitment to aiding Verstappen in his hunt for a fifth consecutive title comes at a bizarre time, with the Austrian recently stating that he felt the championship was over for Red Bull's star driver.

Verstappen's cause hasn't been helped by the lack of support from his team-mates, with neither Liam Lawson or his replacement Yuki Tsunoda able to help combat the threat of his main rivals at the top end of the grid.

It remains to be seen whether the 65-time race winner will stay with the team heading into next season, as speculation over his future continues to dominate the headlines.

Verstappen is currently enjoying some time with his new baby ahead of the Belgian GP at the end of the month, where he will hope to silence the whispers about Red Bull's future by securing a positive result to mark Mekies' first race as his new boss.

READ MORE: Reason for Christian Horner's Red Bull sacking 'revealed'

Related